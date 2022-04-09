Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Kiev and meets with Zelensky | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Saturday, during which he met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, according to the Ukrainian president’s assistant.
“Boris Johnson’s visit to Kiev has just started with a meeting with President Zelensky,” said the adviser, Andriy Sybiha, in a message posted on his Facebook profile.
Details about the meeting have not yet been released. However, it comes the day after the Kramatorsk train station in Donetsk came under attack.
At least 50 people, five of them children, died and 98 were injured. The Ukrainian government accuses Russia of deliberately carrying out the attack, which Moscow denies.
Video shows moment of bombing at Kramatorsk train station, Ukraine
According to the company that manages Ukraine’s rail network, two missiles hit the station, which was home to 1,000 people.
One missile had the phrase “for our children” written in Russian on the shell. The phrase За детей would be used by pro-Russian separatists as a way of avenging the deaths in the 2014 war, according to a report by the French agency AFP.
For three days, Ukraine has been asking residents of Ukraine’s eastern cities to hastily leave the region, where, according to Kiev, Moscow is preparing heavy attacks.
Missile used in attack on the train station in Kramatorsk on March 8, 2022 — Photo: Fadel Senna / AFP
A Ukrainian policeman observes covered bodies after a Russian attack on a train station in Kramatorsk, used as an evacuation route for civilians.