Brazil donates BRL 412 million to Covax and signals the end of dose purchases – 04/08/2022

Brazil said it will make a donation of US$ 87 million (R$ 412 million) to Covax, the system created by the WHO and governments around the world to guarantee the distribution of vaccines against covid-19. The government also signaled that it will no longer request new vaccines from the agency for the 2022 cycle, remaining only with the contracts it has with multinationals and local production.

The Brazilian gesture marks a profound change in the attitude of the government that, for months, snubbed the existence of the mechanism, in 2020. At that moment, the column questioned the Ministry of Health about the lack of interest. The response indicated that the government was evaluating “other alliances”, without ever specifying which ones they would be.

Brazil only entered the system after pressure even from senators and civil society. And when it did, Itamaraty and the Ministry of Health requested the smallest volume of vaccines allowed by the agreement, enough for just 10% of the national population.

This Friday, a summit was organized to raise funds that allow Covax to buy vaccines in 2022 and distribute to developing countries. The WHO’s goal is to get each country to immunize 70% of its population by mid-year. After a weak start and with the product concentrated only in the hands of a few countries, the hope of the UN Health Agency is that vaccination can be accelerated during the year.

If that happens, the WHO estimates that the world could leave the acute phase of the pandemic, even though the virus will continue to circulate.

The summit was organized by Germany, Indonesia and Senegal occupying the presidencies of the G7, G20 and African Union, respectively. In total, governments have guaranteed $4.8 billion for Covax.

“The commitments made will allow the mechanism to provide urgent delivery support to low-income countries and ensure that dose donations can be sent and managed,” the organization explained in a statement.

Among the donation announcements is that of Japan, with US$ 500 million and 400 million euros from Germany. Canada pledged CAD 220 million, while Brazil pledged $86.7 million. The European Commission has already offered another 75 million euros.

The column found that, in addition to donating resources, Brazil will not make a new request for vaccines from the international entity for 2022.

“We welcome this incredible show of global solidarity from so many stakeholders at a time when the world faces multiple challenges,” said José Manuel Barroso, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance.

“This pandemic is not over: as long as gaps in coverage remain, it will continue to wreak havoc on individuals, communities and economies,” he said. In 2021, Covax shipped over 1.2 billion doses of vaccine.

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany and president of the G7, also insisted that it is “important to ensure that the rest of the world is vaccinated”.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO.

“Transmission remains high, and vaccination coverage remains very low in many countries,” he said. “We can only end the acute phase of the pandemic by supporting all countries to vaccinate 70% of their populations, with priority given to health workers, the elderly and other groups at risk. Investments in COVAX are not simply investments in vaccines. investments in equity, in solidarity, in an inclusive global recovery and in a healthier, safer and fairer future for all of us”, he added.