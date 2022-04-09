Brazilian project opens crowdfunding; see how to help

After announcing its partnership with Jambô, the largest RPG publisher in Brazil, Uzmi Games Studioa Brazilian game development studio, officially announced the start of crowdfunding for Tales of Shadowland this Friday (08).

The campaign, which will last 60 days, will give supporters the chance to start playing the game in advance, in addition to offering exclusive benefits to make the story even more amazing, according to the amount donated in crowdfunding. Crowdfunding will also reward support during the first weekend of the campaign with an “early bird” prize.

According to André Ferreira, creator and CEO of the studio, crowdfunding will give supporters benefits that can only be guaranteed by encouraging the developer, and ensures that the rewards are incredible: “In MMORPG, the player usually seeks a greater number of rare resources to build their identity within the game.

With crowdfunding, in addition to helping in the development of the game, it will give exclusive benefits to supporters, so that they feel even more part of the whole story. The golden age of MMORPG is back with Tales of Shadowland, a game with reference to the classics, but with updates and modernity. These aspects along with community unity are the main keys to the support the game has received.”

The financing has 7 initial values ​​of option for the user to encourage the game and receive the rewards, without a maximum investment limit. Check out the available options below:

Level 1 (R＄ 30 or more) – Citizen Rewards: Access to Beta 2, name in credits, access to game news via email and Whatsapp and exclusive wallpaper;

Level 2 (R＄60 and up) – Guard Rewards: Access to Beta 1, Exclusive Clothing Item (Cape), Exclusive “Bronze” Skin Pack, Emoji Chat Pack, Exclusive Discord Role, R＄20 Credits for purchases in the ToS store;

Level 3 (R＄ 120 and up) – Adventurer Rewards: Access to Alpha 2, explorer kit, exclusive “silver” skin pack, exclusive dances, common mount, original game soundtrack, exclusive Discord role, R＄ 60 in credits for purchases in the ToS store;

Level 4 (R＄ 350 or more) Hero Rewards: Access to Alpha 1, exclusive “gold” skin pack, exclusive greeting, custom paint pots, special mount, name on the thanks board in Vendalor, in-game artbook, exclusive role at Discorde, indie game package, R＄ 350 in credits for purchases at the ToS store, coupon at Jambô Editora worth R＄ 50;

Level 5 (R＄ 600 or more) – Legend Rewards: Exclusive “Platinum” Skin Pack, Exclusive Paint Pot, Exclusive Title, Legend Board (Home Decor), Exclusive Mount, Exclusive Houseplant, Reserved Name (for first come first served), play a week early and help shape the story of Shadowland, R＄ 600 in credits for purchases at the ToS store, coupon at Jambô Publisher worth R＄ 100;

Level 6 (R＄ 1,500 or more) – Guild Master Rewards: Reserved guild name (first come, first served), custom guild icon, exclusive Guild Master t-shirt, exclusive guild castle blueprint, exclusive Discord role, R＄ 1,500 in credits for purchases at the ToS store, coupon at Jambô Editora in the amount of R＄ 200;

Level 7 (R＄ 5,000 or more) – Lord Rewards: exclusive title, exclusive land in Vendalor, ghost of your bloodline roaming the graveyard, exclusive position in Discord, breakfast with Rubbery Rat and game staff;

Support levels are cumulative. That is, level 2 also provides everything that level 1 does; level 3 provides everything that levels 2 and 1 give, and so on. To learn more about each game support, rewards and exclusive benefits, just go to the catharsis.

Officially announced in late 2021, Tales of Shadowland already has an Alpha version, which is in closed testing period. The game is developed by UZMI Games Studio, a Brazilian studio founded in January 2021 by three partners: André Ferreira, entrepreneur and developer with more than 15 years of experience, Douglas Mesquita, influencer with more than 12 years of career and also known as Rato Borrachudo, and Higor Bissoli, a professional with extensive experience in the administrative, financial, accounting and legal areas. Currently, the game has several features, such as: PvP (Player versus Player), PvE (Player versus Environment) and GvG (Guild versus Guild), gathering systems (harvesting materials), crafting (manufacturing equipment) and taming animals.