Campinas makes effort to vaccinate population against Covid-19, flu and measles this Saturday | Campinas and Region

The Health Department of Campinas (SP) is holding this Saturday (9) a vaccination campaign against Covid-19, flu and measlesbeing that all three vaccines can be given on the same day. Doses will be available at 18 health centers between 8 am and 5 pm, and no appointment is required.

The action is part of the Campinas Vacina Mais program and there are different target audiences for each type of vaccine:

Covid-19: residents aged from 5 years; first and second doses, in addition to the booster dose (third) and second booster for elderly people aged 60 and over and severely immunosuppressed.

residents aged from 5 years; first and second doses, in addition to the booster dose (third) and second booster for elderly people aged 60 and over and severely immunosuppressed. The flu: residents over 60 years of age and health professionals.

residents over 60 years of age and health professionals. Measles: Health professionals must present the vaccination card for updating and those with a delayed dose will receive the vaccine.

Health professionals must present the vaccination card for updating and those with a delayed dose will receive the vaccine. Details can be found on the Campinas vaccination campaigns website.

In addition to the 18 units, five health centers also open vaccination rooms to assist those who preferred to schedule the time. See the list below.

For those who will take the single dose of flu immunizer, it is necessary to present a photo document and, if you have one, the vaccination card. Health workers must bring proof of professional relationship.

for Covidresidents must bring a vaccination card, original identification document with photo and CPF.

to receive the measles vaccinethe health professional needs to carry proof of professional relationship in this area of ​​activity and vaccination card.

There are 18 health centers that open this Saturday (9) and it is not necessary to schedule the application of doses.

CS Aurelia

CS DIC I

CS Saint Lucia

CS Santo Antônio

CS Neighborhood Union

CS Vista Alegre

CS Valencia

CS March 31

CS Airport

CS Capivari

CS DIC VI

CS Eulina

CS Oziel

CS Perseus

CS Rosalia

CS Santa Monica

CS São Quirino

CS Village

5 centers that open for scheduled doses:

CS Campos Elíseos

CS Fernanda

CS Florence

CS Itajai

CS Vila Ipê