Campinas once again registers the queue of children per infirmary bed and maximum occupancy in the ICUs of the Municipal SUS | Campinas and Region

One day after the wait ended, Campinas (SP) again registered, this Friday (8), children assisted in emergency rooms while waiting for a vacancy in a ward in hospitals of the Municipal SUS. In addition, according to the Department of Health, the metropolis is again with maximum capacity in the beds of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) also intended for children.

Regarding the wards, data released at 4:40 pm indicate that the queue has 13 people. On Tuesday (5), there were 12 patients in this situation; on Wednesday (6), two; and on Thursday (7), the wait was zeroed. The Executive informed that data on the queue per infirmary bed have been available since March 30, when they were published on the official website. that day were 11 children waiting for beds.

Still according to the bulletin, on the other hand, there are 59 children hospitalized in infirmary beds.

Row of children by ward beds

In the ICUs of the municipal network, all the 29 structures of this type offered in the city are busy, as well as on Wednesday. The Hospital de Clínicas da Unicamp (HC), in turn, also appears under pressure, with only one of the 20 pediatric ICUs available, according to the most recent update. Check below the situation of intensive care units in public and private networks.

Faced with the pressure on the Municipal SUS, the Mário Gatti Network provides for the opening of five more ICU beds for children at Hospital Ouro Verde from April 11th.

The ward and ICU data represent all child admissions, not just respiratory patients. Until last week, however, hospitalizations resulting from infections caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were responsible for an average of 60% of the total in the Municipal SUS, according to the technical director of Hospital Ouro Verde, Cynthia Herrera. Know the necessary care.

When questioned about possible measures of the administration in the face of the scenario of the wards, the prefecture informed the g1 which “monitors the situation daily and will take the necessary measures”.

“The occupation of infirmary beds and children’s ICU was even one of the justifications for the decision regarding masks. [obrigatoriedade em ambientes fechados de escolas]. The disclosure of the data is another alert for mothers and fathers. The autumn-winter period increases the incidence of respiratory diseases, in general, and occupation has remained high, so the importance of caring for children and vaccinating against Covid and other diseases that can be avoided”, says a note from the Health Department mentioning that there are immunization actions even on Saturdays.

The hospitals of the metropolis registered this Friday 93 patients hospitalized in children’s ICUs installed in the Municipal SUS, in the HC and in the private network. The total represents one more than on Wednesday afternoon and, as a result, the overall occupancy rate reaches 93.9%. There are 99 pediatric ICU beds.

In the private network, there are two more ICU beds offered in the city, compared to the previous day.

The beds are divided as follows, in absolute numbers:

municipal SUS: 29 beds, of which 29 are occupied. There is no free bed.

29 beds, of which 29 are occupied. There is no free bed. Unicamp HC : 20 beds, of which 19 are occupied. There is 1 free.

: 20 beds, of which 19 are occupied. There is 1 free. Private: 50 beds, of which 45 are occupied. There are 5 free.

Pediatric ICU beds Structure Occupancy in % SUS Municipal 100% Unicamp HC 95% private network 90% Total 93.9%