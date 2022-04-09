Can I take 2 doses on the same day?

The Ministry of Health started a new flu vaccination campaign last week and, this time, it encourages children aged between 6 months and 5 years and health workers to take advantage of the visit to the posts to also update their measles vaccination. .

Measles is a serious infectious disease caused by the virus Measles morbillivirus, which is in outbreak in three Brazilian states (Amapá, São Paulo and Paraná). The disease mainly affects children, but it can also compromise the health of adolescents and adults.

Infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio explains that cross-vaccination – when two vaccines are applied – is a safe and frequently used strategy.

“It is not necessary to take a break between immunizations. This is a strategy widely used in campaigns: take advantage of the fact that the person has already been to the post and update the vaccination card”, says Germoglio.

Following this same logic, anyone who has any dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 pending can also take it during the immunization campaign against influenza and measles, which runs until June 3.

Contraindication

Vaccination is not recommended for people with symptoms of Covid-19 or diagnosed with the disease in the last 30 days. In this case, the orientation is that the patient returns to the health center one month after the end of the symptoms.

“We do not recommend that people with fever get vaccines, especially children. This can lead to a worsening of the clinical picture and, erroneously, be attributed to vaccination”, explains the infectious disease specialist.

See the list of dates and groups indicated for the flu and measles vaccination campaign:

First stage – April 4th to May 2nd:

Elderly aged 60 years and over (influenza); and

Health workers (influenza and measles).

Second stage – May 2nd to June 3rd:

Children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) (influenza and measles);

Pregnant women and postpartum women (influenza);

Indigenous peoples (influenza);

Teachers (flu);

People with comorbidities (flu);

People with permanent disabilities (flu);

Professionals from security and rescue forces and the Armed Forces (influenza);

Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers (influenza);

Port workers (influenza);

Prison system officials (influenza);

Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures (flu);

Population deprived of liberty (influenza).