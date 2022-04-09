Can Ukraine win the war? See what the experts say

Ukrainian victory depends on Putin’s goals and what countries see as victory

FADEL SENNA / AFP Experts say a military victory for Ukraine is very difficult



The conflict between Russia and Ukraine does not seem close to the end, as the sides failed to reach an agreement in the peace talks. On Wednesday, the 5th, the secretary general of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, declared that the war could last for years. “We have to be realistic. War can last a long time, several months, even years. It is the reason why we also have to be prepared for a long journey, both in terms of supporting Ukraine, maintaining sanctions and strengthening our defences,” he declared. “We don’t see any indication that Putin has changed his goal of controlling all of Ukraine,” he said. Faced with the constant support sent by Western countries and the resumption of control of some regions by Ukrainian troops, the question remains: can Ukraine win the war? The question divides the answers of the experts, who agree that it all depends on what the objectives of Vladimir Putin.

Kai Enno Lehmann, associate professor at the Institute of International Relations at University of Sao Paulo (USP), says that this is not a clear answer and that everything depends on what is considered victory. “If it means saying that all Russian soldiers are going to be expelled from the country, including Russian-controlled regions, that seems difficult in the short term,” he says. For him, as long as the West is sending weapons, “it is difficult to imagine that Ukraine will lose”. Roberto Uebel, professor of International Relations at ESPM, says that a military victory for the Ukrainians is totally impossible, and even says that this fact is already proven in the face of everything that happened in the conflict that is now approaching two months. “Ukrainian troops do not have the same power as Russian troops. They managed to preserve and maintain, to a certain extent, the Ukrainian territory, mainly close to Kiev, but the Russian army has more power. So I discard that opportunity”, explains Uebel, who also points out that the main forces of the Ukrainian Army are the defense and reconquest of territory. In recent weeks, Ukrainian troops have recovered the following regions: Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the entire Kiev region. This takeover is also linked to the agreement reached during the March 28 round of ceasefire negotiations, when the Russians announced the withdrawal of their troops from the outskirts of Kiev, the country’s capital, and Chernihiv.

The thinking of Leonardo Paz, an intelligence analyst at FGV, leads to the same thought by the ESPM professor. He says Ukraine’s chances are slim. “Military victory only takes place if Russia leaves without meeting any of its demands,” he explains. He also says that it is most likely that there will be “a negotiated solution”, not least because Ukraine has already given in on one of the main points of Vladimir Putin’s demands, which is to assume a neutral status. Because the conflict is still recent, compared to other wars that have taken place, Paz says it’s hard to tell if anyone is getting the upper hand. “There was a high expectation that Russia would end everything quickly. There was talk that they would take Kiev in three days”, contextualizes the analyst. He also says that “they underestimated the Russians and did not believe that Ukraine would resist”, so it is still “too early to say that anyone has an advantage”. For him, a differential that Ukraine has in relation to the Russians is the “war of attrition and a guerrilla war”. And a good part of this success is due to the fact that they managed to engage part of the population. “Another great advantage is that we have rarely seen a country receive so much reinforcement from so many parts of the world. Lack of a weapon is not going to be a problem,” he says.

Kai Enno reinforces this support and says that as long as the West is helping, the war will be in the public eye. “This conflict can go on for a long time, perhaps not in the same way we are seeing it”, so, according to him, “for Volodymyr Zelensky, it is important that the conflict remains in the world public consciousness for a long time, otherwise we can have a low-intensity conflict”, he says, referring to other clashes that still happen and have been left aside, as is the case of Syria, which has been taking place since 2011. The USP professor also recalls that Putin has been invading territories for 20 years and that, for that reason, problems like the one in Ukraine will continue to happen, because nothing indicates that it will stop, regardless of the result.

In this new phase of the conflict, after Russia gave up on capturing Kiev and changed its strategy, the Donbass and Crimea region have been the focus of the conflict, as they are important locations for the Russian leader’s wishes. According to professor Roberto Uebel, the region “is part of the buffer zone” between the two countries, and is one of the “main political disputes, because Russia has well-established positions in these regions”. Paz says that this is the number one reason why the ceasefire negotiations do not go ahead, because “Ukraine has refused to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and grant the Crimea – annexed in 2014 – for Russia”. Kai Enno recalls that the conflict in the Crimea region has lasted seven years and that Putin, at some point, needs to show a victory and say that the invasion was worth it. For the USP professor “it is quite possible that Ukraine will not lose the war, but it will not win either, in the traditional sense of the word”.