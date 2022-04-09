check out some benefits and how it can be used for the health of your skin

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Hortolândia, Saturday, April 9, 2022, by Jaqueline Loureiro de Carvalho – O rosehip oil is the new beauty darling of the moment, a simple and inexpensive solution for the skin. In addition to this product being wonderful, the demand for rosehip oil has increased a lot in recent times and this is no accident.

the musket oil has fatty acids and vitamin A and C. Which brings many benefits to the skin care. However, it has many other benefits, which you will be able to check, on the 'blog' homemade tricks. Where you will get to know some of the qualities of this amazing product!

What is rosehip oil?

Firstly, the rosehip oil is extracted from the seeds of the plant affinis rubiginosa, popularly known as rosehip. However, it is a shrub that belongs to the Rosaceae family, with white, pink or reddish flowers. When the flowers fall, a fruit is born on the plant, inside which are the seeds that give rise to rosehip oil.

However, the extraction of this oil can be done by cold pressing or by dipping the seeds in a solvent and letting it rest for a few days.. However in addition to the essential oil obtained from the seed of the plant, the bark of the bush, can also be used to make teas and many other uses.

Benefits!

skin hydration

At first, rosehip oil increases the skin’s moisture contentresulting in ahe with a softer touch. That is, with higher levels of linoleic acid, the oil penetrates, into the skin and helps form a water-resistant barrier, basically retaining moisture.

In other words, if this process helps a lot with dry skin or eczema. The results are even better when the oil is applied right after showering and left on for a few minutes.

Healing

Regarding healing, says the collaborator, Raquel Drehmer in a January 16, 2020 publication on Claudia Abril’s website. That Vitamin C, unsaturated fatty acids and trans-retinoic acid make rosehip oil a cell renewer that helps in the recovery of scars caused by simple cuts to burns.

Relief from inflammatory diseases

However, we know that vitamin C is responsible for that healthy appearance on the skin and the rosehip oil also! After all, it has this asset in its composition, so it promotes a wonderful service without oiliness.

Anti-bacterial

So, rosehip oil has antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial properties make the product not clog pores and also help fight infections common in different skin types. Even more in oily, mixed and even dry skins, which need a moisturizing product. To learn more about this amazing product, check out more on the Patricia Elias YouTube page.

