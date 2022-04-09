“Children live here”: in Mariupol, residents have been isolated from the world for more than a month – 07/04/2022

Attacks by Russian forces continue on the port of Mariupol in southern Ukraine and a large part of the city is under the control of separatists. RFI went to the site and spoke with residents.

Anissa El Jabri, special envoy from RFI to Mariupol

Eight checkpoints separate Donetsk, capital of the self-proclaimed republic of Donbass, from Mariupol. Upon reaching the city – or what remains of it -, the noise indicates that the fighting does not stop. The sound of gunfire and bombs is deafening, but everyone seems to have gotten used to this routine.

Sometimes women, children and elderly people emerge from shelters and basements. Some of them remained in hiding for three weeks and many survivors walk among the rubble of a ruined city. No buildings or houses were spared.

Broken windows, burned-out homes, charred car bodies. At the entrance of a few properties that are still standing, you can read the message: “Children live here”. The attempt to sensitize the Russians, however, does not seem to have worked and only the churches were spared from the attacks.

“What’s going on in the world?”

Alongside representatives of Russian separatists, the RFI sent to Mariupol accompanied a distribution of humanitarian aid. Boxes of food are delivered by soldiers whose uniforms bear the “Z” mark, symbol of Russia’s so-called “special operation” in Ukraine.

Many residents travel several kilometers on foot to find aid distribution sites. Several of them have their hands and faces black with smoke, as they are forced to cook outside their homes. Mariupol has been without water and electricity for weeks, and those who are left are forced to improvise to survive.

Isolated from everything, without a telephone and internet, residents turn to journalists who work there to ask for news. “Do you know what is happening in the world? Will there be a peace agreement?”, they ask the RFI.

Others approach reporters, who are handed slips of paper with phone numbers, asking family and friends to be contacted in Ukraine or Russia. “I’m alive. I need help,” read the hastily scrawled messages.

“I’ll show you how I used to be”

In the middle of the city in ruins, under the noise of bombs, a resident of Mariupol appears smiling and comes to meet the team of RFI. “Look how well dressed I am!”, she says pointing to her outfit. “Yes, I’m wearing a robe. I cut off a part of it so it doesn’t get in the way when I walk. I’m actually a little ugly now, but I’m prettier. I’ll show you what I used to look like,” she says.

From the pocket of her flowered robe, the 65-year-old woman takes out a passport and shows her photo, with makeup and curly blond hair. The image is part of a not-too-distant past, she points out, remembering that she currently lives in an underground hiding place underground with her husband.

“We’ve been living in a bomb shelter for two months because we’re afraid to live in our house. With us, there are sixteen people, including two children, aged 11 and 8. There was another 3-year-old, but her parents ran away when the bombings have intensified. But I remain optimistic, despite everything”, he says.