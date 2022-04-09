China uses sonic drones and ‘robot dog’ to warn people about lockdown

In recent days, the China returned to ‘square zero’ in the fight against Covid-19. With notifications approaching more than 20,000 cases in the last few days and a record since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has confined its population in a new lockdown, which has reached major financial centers. The measure caused ‘bizarre’ records to appear on the network, with drones ordering the population to stay at home and even robot dogs announcing the advance of the disease, in the best ‘apocalypse of machines’ style.

On Weibo, Chinese social media, users shared the drones’ presence near their homes, which repeated: “Please cooperate with Covid restrictions. Control your desires for freedom. Do not open windows or sing.” The moment was reposted on Twitter.

In 2020, when the pandemic was taking its first steps, singing on the balconies was a common practice of the confined to pass the time and cheer up what was a difficult time for everyone. Several videos of ‘choirs’ in residential areas of Italy went viral at the time.

Restrictions go beyond

And the ‘technological constraints’ don’t end there. Also in Shanghai, a robot dog was spotted on the streets of the city informing the inhabitants of the advance of Covid-19 in China and the imposition of the new lockdown.

Many countries have already relaxed health restrictions and classified the disease as an endemic disease – which affects specific places with higher incidence or in seasonal times – the same case of many already known, such as chickenpox, dengue and the flu itself. However, China has adopted the “Covid-zero” policy, where normality returns with no or very few active cases.



Along with this, the country fears a new variant of the virus, coming from the ômicron, discovered in Suzhou, also responsible for the return of restrictive measures.

In Brazil, the use of a mask is no longer mandatory in all states and the Federal District, but the country still does not officially consider Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

