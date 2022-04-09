Chinese companies start payments in yuan for Russian oil and coal

The first shipments of coal paid for in yuan will be delivered this month since the West penalized Russia and cut its banks from the international financial system.

RT, via Telegram – The first shipments of coal bought in yuan are expected to arrive in China this month, followed by Russian oil in May, as the two countries maintain their energy trade.

These will be the first shipments of commodities paid for in yuan since the US and Europe penalized Russia and cut several of its banks from the international financial system.

Moscow is also offering payments in rupees and rubles to Indian oil buyers, while Saudi Arabia is in talks with Beijing to price some of its oil in yuan as the two countries try to reduce the dollar’s dominance in global trade.

