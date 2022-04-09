‘City of Lakes’ is the setting for the 26°GAC’s physical fitness test

The planned neighborhood ‘Cidade dos Lagos’ in Guarapuava has also been the perfect setting for sports. With wide avenues and safety, it’s not just those who like to cycle choose the place. This Thursday (7), for example, the 26th Field Artillery Group took soldiers to the second day of the physical fitness test.

According to the 26th GAC, the test involved servicemen of all ranks and ranks. Including the recruits who joined the ranks of the Army this year. According to the instructors, the physical activity started with a 12-minute run. The performance indices varied according to the course, scoring from 2,500 meters to 3,200 meters. Soon after, there was a flexion of the arm, on the bar and finally the abdominal above.

The test, as per the 26th GAC, is administered three times a year. This, however, was the first of 2022. “The purpose is to verify the physical performance of the troop so that it is able to be employed in the most varied constitutional missions”.

THE TRAINING

Military physical training within the Brazilian Army follows scientific principles, considering factors such as biological individuality and overload. In addition to guiding the conduct in relation to climatic aspects and physiological control. “As well as requiring that every soldier undergo a medical, dental and laboratory examination to know what limits he can reach.”

According to Lieutenant Colonel Rebelo, Commander of the 26th GAC, this effort and commitment of the force demonstrate the importance that the practice of regular physical activity represents for the Brazilian Army. “It also becomes an additional benefit that offers, in addition to years to life, life to years for all military personnel.”

