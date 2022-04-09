Covid-19: find out what the interval between the 3rd and 4th dose should be | Health

Ed Us / Unsplash Vaccine against Covid-19

At the end of March, the Ministry of Health expanded the application of the fourth dose to elderly people over 80 years old. As states and municipalities have the autonomy to adopt measures against Covid-19, several federative units had already anticipated and expanded the second reinforcement for all the elderly from 60 years of age.

Some went further and included health professionals, regardless of age. Rio’s schedule, for example, provides for the fourth dose for all adults.

All these differences raise doubts not only about the target audience, but also about the range of application. The Ministry of Health recommends a minimum interval of four months between the first and second boosters. Studies show that the protection provided by the vaccine begins to fall between four and six months after application.

According to geneticist Salmo Raskin, director of the Genetika Laboratory, in Curitiba, there is a consensus that the fourth dose should be applied four months after the third for those over 80 years old.

— These people naturally have cellular senescence and, therefore, would be really unprotected after four months of the third dose and because the Israel study, the only one ever published on the subject, showed that in this interval, there is increased protection. This does not mean that they do not have any protection, but they fall very precisely into a group that is more vulnerable to the complications of the disease – explains the doctor.

For other audiences, even immunocompromised ones, there is no consensus. At least not for the age group that could really benefit from a second booster.

“It’s not known if people with the problem and under 60 need the booster,” says Raskin.

Despite the controversy, in Brazil, the Ministry of Health also released the fourth dose for all immunocompromised individuals, starting four months after the first booster. In addition, experts heard by GLOBO believe that expanding the fourth dose for the elderly over 60 years and for immunocompromised people is necessary. Especially in Brazil, where many of these people received CoronaVac, a vaccine that provides protection for a shorter time, especially in people with impaired immune systems.

According to Raskin, the currently most accepted practical guideline regarding the minimum interval for the fourth dose in people over 60 and under 80 is six months.

– At first, this regimen seems to offer better protection because the person would wait for the full immunization effect of the third dose to then apply the fourth – says the doctor.

hybrid immunity

But what about who caught Covid between the third and fourth dose? How long should you wait? The current recommendation is to wait a month after infection to get the vaccine. But on Tuesday, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said that people who are eligible for a fourth dose and have been infected by the coronavirus in the interval between boosters can wait two to four months after infection to receive the extra injection.

Several studies have already shown that the hybrid protection, provided by the vaccine and the virus infection, protects more than just the vaccine. But this is the first time the CDC has admitted that natural immunity could replace vaccine-induced immunity, even if only temporarily.

– If you had illness [causa pela] Omicron in the last two or three months, it really boosted his immune system really well,” Walensky said.

For Raskin, the recommendation makes sense.

— With each passing day, it becomes more evident that hybrid immunity is super important. Countries like South Korea, where protection focused on vaccination and few people contracted the disease, suffered barbarity with Ômicron. This shows that the vaccine alone is not the best of both worlds. Hence comes this concept that in people with three doses, the infection by Ômicron would work as a booster – emphasizes the doctor.