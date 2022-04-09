Covid-19: Shanghai lockdown could harm world economy – 04/08/2022

To contain Covid-19, the Chinese government has determined the lockdown of Shanghai, the main container port in the world. The measure affects the Chinese economy and already threatens supply chains across the planet.

To face the worst wave of Covid-19 in China since the beginning of the pandemic, the economic capital of the country is in a lockdown. Most cases are asymptomatic, but the authorities have decided to lock up the estimated 25 million inhabitants, despite the high cost this represents for the economy.

Thousands of trucks are stranded: drivers entering the city must be quarantined for two weeks. The lack of truck drivers affects activity at the port, although officials say that for now there are fewer than a dozen ships a day waiting to dock.

“But the problem is that because of the restrictions imposed on truck drivers, the port doesn’t really work,” said Bettina Schön-Behanzin, vice president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. The trade representative said volumes likely dropped 40% in a week at the port. “That’s a lot,” she said.

No workers, no raw material

The blockade is already having an effect in China, where delays in deliveries are multiplying on internet commerce platforms, especially for imported products. Some industries are forced to find new suppliers.

The impact, however, could also be international, as the port of Shanghai represents 17% of Chinese maritime tonnage. Any disruption will slow trade in the world’s biggest goods exporter.

Entrepreneurs claim that the lockdowns that take place in the country seriously affect their activities. “Not all professionals can work from home,” says Jason Lee, founder of the wheelchair company Megalicht Tech, whose factory in Shanghai is closed. The epidemic could impact the growth targets of the Chinese government, which had expected an expansion of 5.5% this year, the lowest in 30 years, but which was already representative of the recovery after the pandemic.

adapt to survive

Entrepreneurs try to adapt to survive. Gao Yongkang, director of Qifeng Technology company in Quanzhou, in the east of the country, can no longer deliver orders to his regular customers. He then decided to change industries and started selling protective clothing.

Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, questions whether the Covid zero strategy still works in the current context. “That’s the big question, especially when you weigh the economic cost that this entails,” he said.

(With information from AFP)