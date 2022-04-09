Covid-19 wave caused by Ômicron is ending, says Fiocruz

The “third wave” of covid-19 in Brazil, caused by the spread of Omicron variant, is in the process of extinction, according to researchers who make up the Covid-19 Observatory of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Data contained in the bulletin released by the Observatory this Friday, 8, indicate that the downward trend of indicators of incidence and mortality by the coronavirus continues. The document analyzes data from March 20 to April 2 (epidemiological weeks 12 and 13 of 2022) and highlights that for the first time, since May 2020, no state has surpassed the mark of 0.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

“The data allow us to say that the ‘third wave’ epidemic in Brazil, with the predominance of Ômicron among the cases, is in the phase of extinction”, the document records.







Fiocruz Photo: Leonardo Oliveira / Fiocruz

For researchers, the current scenario signals a gradual reduction in the main impacts of the pandemic, with a decrease in the number of serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths. But they warn that this picture does not mean the end of the pandemic and can be changed if new, more lethal variants emerge or that escape the immunity caused by vaccines against covid-19.

The downward trend is also reflected in cases of Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) due to covid-19. In the most critical phases of the pandemic, 98% of SARS hospitalizations were positive for the coronavirus. Currently, this proportion stands at 50.7%. Another strategic indicator, the fatality rate, remained close to 0.8%.

Throughout 2021 these values ​​fluctuated between 2% and 3%. They were reduced to 0.2% at the beginning of 2022 and, in March, they went to 1%. The reduction of this indicator, observed during the third epidemic wave, is mainly attributed to the vaccination of a large part of the target population and to the lower severity of the infection by Ômicron.

The bulletin highlights the role of vaccination in the control of covid-19 and warns about the importance of the second and third doses. “Furthermore, booster shots in more vulnerable population groups may further reduce the impacts of the pandemic on mortality and hospitalizations,” the researchers note. In a continental country like Brazil, with different regional realities, they defend the expansion of vaccination, to reach regions with low coverage. They also draw attention to the need for continued use of masks in closed environments.

Another strategic challenge, according to the analysis, is the readjustment of the health system. The orientation is to take advantage of this period of lower transmission of covid-19 to meet the dammed demands during the high phases of cases. Among the suggested initiatives are professional training for surveillance and care activities, strengthening primary health care and care for post-covid-19 syndromes.

The current phase shows a rejuvenation of the pandemic with a new pattern from the base of the pyramid and not from the top. The average age of admissions and deaths has been significantly reduced. The median of hospitalizations also dropped in the last two weeks: now, the average age of hospitalizations remains below 60 years.

Regarding deaths, half of the events were recorded in people aged at least 74 years. In the scientists’ view, this reinforces the idea that the population, especially the longest-lived, is more vulnerable to severe and fatal forms of covid-19. Still regarding deaths, the study shows that the variability around the average age increased during this phase of the pandemic. At the same time that serious and fatal cases are concentrated in the most advanced ages, the contribution of younger groups, mainly children, in the total number of cases grows.

“Age is established as an independent risk factor for aggravation. On the other hand, there is a greater vulnerability of children, caused mainly by the low adherence of this group to vaccination. What happens is a greater relative contribution of the extreme groups of the age pyramid for hospitalizations and deaths, especially of children.” However, the maintenance of lethality in the group aged 80 and over is a cause for concern, according to the study. According to the scientists, this fact reinforces the need to vaccinate those who have not yet taken the third dose, as well as the application of the fourth dose to those eligible.

The trends of increase or decrease in SARS cases vary between states, according to the latest InfoGripe bulletin. Recent trends of decreasing cases appear for all age groups, with the exception of 0 to 4 years old and 5 to 11 years old, in which there are cases of covid-19 and other respiratory diseases. “There may be a seasonal component contributing to the increase in these diseases with the arrival of autumn”, points out the bulletin of the Covid-19 Observatory.

The scenario regarding the occupancy rates of SARAG/Covid-19 ICU beds presented by the country on April 4th is similar to the data obtained on March 21st, which signaled that all states and the Federal District had rates below 60% for the first time since July 2020. According to the bulletin, this confirms the cooling of the burden placed by covid-19 on the health system and especially on high complexity beds.

The bulletin notes that ICU/SRAG bed occupancy rates appear to no longer be a meaningful indicator and comparisons over time warrant caution. “Increases in occupancy rates may not properly indicate an increase in hospitalizations for covid-19, but reflect the reduction in the number of beds or even the use of beds in the care of other health problems”, say the researchers.