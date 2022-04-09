Deal: Amazon Offers 49% Off Samsung Wireless Charger

Amazon has reduced the price of Samsung’s dual wireless charger ‎EP-P5200 by 49%. Until the closing of this article, the product, which was previously sold at R$ 759, is now costing R$ 384.

The gadget has fast charging technology “Fast Wireless Charging 2.0”, which promises performance 30% faster than version 1.0. It also allows simultaneous charging of a smartphone and a smartwatch.

It is compatible with some devices in the Galaxy S8, S9 and S10 family, among others. It is also possible to charge Samsung smart watches such as the Gear S3, Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Watch Active.

Learn more about the product on the Amazon website

Samsung wireless charger Wireless Fast Charger, Samsung, Double Pad, White

BRL 384

Other Samsung Offers on Amazon

In addition to the wireless charger, other Samsung electronics are on offer on Amazon, such as the 10,000 mAh power bank, which costs R$189 (offer link), or the Smart Clear cover for the Galaxy S22 Ultra device, for R$189. $359.90 (offer link).

Amazon is also offering the Galaxy A12 at 6% off. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The price? BRL 1,035 (offer link).

The values ​​listed in this article were consulted on April 7. However, as these are promotional offers, they can be changed at any time.

For other offers, see the Samsung store on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3jh5vcE