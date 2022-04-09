Did you take the 4th dose of Pfizer? See when protection drops dramatically

A study carried out in Israel and published this week in the “New England Journal of Medicine” indicated that the protection against covid offered by the fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine is short-lived.

According to the researchers, this defense rate decreases dramatically after four weeks of application.

The analysis, however, noted that against severe symptoms, the protection rate was maintained a month and a half after the dose.

Credit: Zoltán Bencze/istock

The study extracted data from the Israeli Ministry of Health on more than 1.2 million people aged 60 years and older who were eligible for the fourth dose during a period when the Ômicron variant was prevalent in the country, between 10 January and March 2, 2022.

Importance against serious cases

According to the authors of the research, “the rates of confirmed infections with SARS-CoV-2 and severe covid-19 were lower after a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine than after just three doses. Protection against confirmed infections appeared to be short-lived, while protection against serious illness did not decline during the study period.”

Credit: AngelaMacario/istock

According to director-general of the Israeli Ministry of Health, Nachman Ash, this finding is not surprising “up to a point”, as Omicron infections had already been noticed in some people after the fourth dose.

However, he highlighted the importance of protection against severe cases, especially for the elderly population and population at risk.