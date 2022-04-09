Domestic violence: ‘I was indicted for helping abusive ex who committed murder’ – 04/08/2022

Brit Megan became the target of justice the day her ex-partner was arrested for murder; NGO denounces that many women are “double victims”, because they suffer domestic violence and judicial persecution.

29-year-old British domestic violence victim Megan has been indicted for obstruction of justice for helping her ex-partner after he was charged with murder.

“I would probably die at the hands of that man,” she tells the BBC about the period of their relationship. “And it almost happened a few times.”

“I would wake up every day with an entirely new sense of dread and despair,” he adds.

Like Meghan, thousands of women in the UK are “double victims” of both their abusive partners and the law, according to the NGO Center for Women’s Justice.

The entity warns that, due to “improper laws and practices”, vulnerable women, forced into crime by their aggressors – including in cases of self-defense – are “unjustly” arrested by the British justice, detained and prosecuted for offenses arising directly from their experience of abuse, including fending off physical aggression.

This includes scenarios where victims of domestic abuse are coerced into breaking the law, and also cases where the victim is forced to defend herself against her abuser.

‘Sleeping’ inside

Megan met her ex-boyfriend when she was 23 and he was 38.

They fell in love quickly, but little by little she began to perceive erratic behavior in him.

After experiencing three years of emotional, financial and physical abuse, Megan says she has become “numb” inside.

“I woke up terrified of being alive and having to spend another day with him not knowing what he would do,” she adds.

“He strangled me, beat me, threw me to the ground, kicked me, put a knife to my throat.”

“I accepted my fate, but it also threatened absolutely everyone in my life. My family, my friends.”

In June 2019, when was your ex arrested? and then condemned? for murdering her cousin, Megan felt that she could finally be safe and free from his clutches.

But was that feeling short-lived? because she herself was arrested and prosecuted for obstruction of justice.

On the day of the murder, the two were staying at her parents’ house in Teddington, a suburb in southwest London. Megan says her ex asked her to pick him up at the train station and withdraw money for him—something she, she says, used to do for him on a daily basis.

The DA ended up using this as evidence that she had aided her partner in a murder she knew nothing about.

Megan and her parents allege that the police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS, the UK Public Prosecutor’s Office) were aware of the context of domestic abuse from the start, but chose to prosecute Megan anyway.

Speaking about Megan’s case, the CPS told the BBC that “victim support is at the forefront of every stage of a prosecution”.

“It is not the role of the Crown Prosecution Service to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments of whether it is appropriate to bring charges for a jury to consider,” the agency said in a statement.

“We are convinced that our decision to present this indictment was correct, in accordance with our legal assessment, and we respect the verdict that the jury has reached in this case.”

‘Two weights, two measures’

“It’s not in the public interest to prosecute victims of domestic abuse who have been coerced or forced to commit a crime. It just shouldn’t happen. But it happens routinely,” Katy Williams, from the Center for Women’s Justice, told the BBC.

Katy adds that there is a “failure” to protect women and girls from “inappropriate prosecution”.

The British government has already publicly acknowledged the link between domestic violence and offenses for which women are accused. In 2017, nearly 57% of women in prison in the UK said they had experienced domestic abuse.

The Center for Women’s Justice advocates amending the self-defense law that would give survivors who act against their abuser the same protection given to those who defend themselves against an invader.

In addition, the entity advocates a legal defense for victims of domestic abuse, based on the Modern Slavery Act of 2015, which would give survivors similar protection to victims of trafficking who are compelled to commit offences.

‘I was alone’

Megan’s parents say that on the day the couple was arrested, they were told by a London Metropolitan Police inspector that details of the coercion and violence Megan was subjected to would be used as evidence during her trial.

Evidence of domestic abuse was also available to CPS after Megan made the report to the police.

In December 2020, the CPS tried Megan for obstruction of justice, but the jury could not agree on the verdict.

A detailed psychiatric report sent to CPS, which the BBC had access to, listed the mental health conditions Megan was suffering as a result of her ex’s domestic abuse.

For two years, Megan was advised by medical professionals that it was too risky to start treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) because the intensity of the treatment, combined with the legal proceedings, could have been too dangerous for her.

“I was on antipsychotics at this time and the CPS had just called my parents as witnesses for the prosecution. I was alone.”

Megan says these symptoms, including hallucinations, vision loss and panic attacks, continued throughout the two years she had to face justice.

Despite this, the CPS chose to take her to court again. After going on trial for a second time in July 2021, she was found not guilty. The BBC learned that, in addition to the costs incurred by the CPS, £32,000 was spent on outside lawyers to sue Megan.

In response to the Center for Women’s Justice report, the CPS said it is updating its legal guidance.

“We are already taking steps to improve all aspects of how a case is handled, but more acceptance is needed and we will consider these recommended actions carefully,” it said in a statement.

‘Continuing my ex’s job’

“CPS was continuing my ex’s work for him – I was still under that man’s control,” she says. “I think the CPS was more interested in getting a conviction than real justice.”

“I think they sued me in the hope that it would mean a longer sentence for my ex-partner. They tried to use me as a pawn in their chess game. It was easy collateral damage for them.”