Elden Ring player beats Radahn with her feet using a dance mat

Elden Ring, like all souls-like, sells a lot for its challenging difficulty, especially in confrontations against bosses, such as the titanic Radahn. So it’s pretty impressive when we see someone defeat one of these monsters without even using their hands, as Elvira Yuki did and shows in video:

The streamer has been using one of the famous dance mats to take on iconic bosses from Elden Ring in their Twitch lives, then posting their wins on YouTube. In addition to Radahn, Renalla, Godrick and Margit have also fallen at his feet.

The content creator appears to be an expert in tap-dancing gameplay and has several other videos using the dance mat to play Dark Souls. It’s only to be expected, then, that we’ll eventually have a few more Elden Ring bosses getting kicked ass by Elvira Yuki.

The question that remains, with the timing of the video, is whether the streamer faced Radahn at full strength – restored in the game’s latest patch – or his slightly nerfed version that became available a few days after a slip-up by From Software.

Anyway, defeating bosses Elden Ring without using your hands is an impressive feat. Even for that reason, dance mats are currently gaining new life on the feet of players who want to test their skills in difficult games using unusual controls.