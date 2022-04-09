Elizabeth II will not attend the traditional Holy Thursday Mass | World

Queen Elizabeth II, who recently acknowledged having difficulties getting around, has decided not to attend the traditional Holy Thursday mass next week, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The monarch, who will turn 96 at the end of the month, will be represented by Prince Charles, the 73-year-old heir to the crown, and his wife Camila, the royal house said.

The queen usually participates in this ceremony every year. In accordance with a tradition that dates back to the twelfth century, it distributes coins minted for the occasion to the faithful.

Elizabeth II turns 95: see 5 facts about the queen

This year, the Prince of Wales will be tasked with doing so during a mass at Windsor Castle, some 40km west of London.

Elizabeth II considerably reduced her schedule after she spent a night in hospital in October for medical “examinations” whose nature was never revealed.

At the start of the pandemic, she withdrew from Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor and recently admitted to having difficulties getting around.

After canceling several engagements, last week she attended a service in honor of her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in London.