Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Could Raise Eye Disease Risk by 85%

Continuous use of erectile dysfunction medications such as Viagra, Cialis, Levitra and Stendra can increase your risk of serious eye disease by 85%. The conclusion is part of a study by UBC (University British Columbia), Canada, published in the scientific journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

Reports about vision problems caused by this type of medicine had already appeared in the journal. previously. This time theThe researchers analyzed health insurance records of 213,000 men in the United States who had had no vision problems a year before regularly using erectile dysfunction drugs, and carried out a comparative study.

In the survey, they found that the risk for retinal detachment increased 2.5-fold, for retinal venous occlusion (RVO) 1.4-fold, and for ischemic optic neuropathy (IION) 2.2-fold. The last two conditions occur when there is obstruction of the ocular circulatory system. In the analysis, the researchers took into account health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease, which influence the development of the eye conditions found.

What’s the relationship?

“These drugs treat erectile dysfunction by improving blood flow in the region, but we know they can hamper blood flow in other parts of the body,” says Mahyar Etminan, professor in the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the UBC School of Medicine.

Etminan says that while the study does not prove a cause-and-effect relationship, there is a mechanism by which this type of drug can lead to such eye problems. “The evidence points to a strong link,” she says. Although the eye conditions found are considered rare, in the US, about 20 million erectile dysfunction medication prescriptions are made monthly, according to 2020 data, which means that a significant number of people can be affected.

“People who regularly use this type of medication and notice any change in vision should take this seriously and see a doctor,” advises Etminan.