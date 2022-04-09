Espaço Unimed is the stage for dialogues on advances in supplementary health

Present in nine out of ten cities in Brazil and with 18.5 million beneficiaries, the Unimed System invests in an environment dedicated to dialogue with the constituted powers, sectoral entities and other members of society so that the supplementary health sector can advance as a all in the country. This is the purpose of the new Espaço Unimed in the federal capital, inaugurated this week.

To mark the inauguration, Unimed brought together representatives of the Three Powers in a debate on Democracy, Cooperation and Health, during which it presented a propositional agenda with themes for the evolution of the health system in the country. The ministers of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, and of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, and the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Minister Humberto Martins, participated.

In their manifestations, the authorities highlighted the important role of supplementary health in assisting the Brazilian population and signaled support for greater integration with the public sector. They also emphasized the leadership of the Unimed System, in particular the social and health impact of medical cooperatives across the country.

sectoral debate

Also as part of the program, Unimed promoted the Unimed Forum in Brasília. Divided into panels, the debates involved strategies for medical work and health cooperativism, actions for the evolution of supplementary health and the current political-institutional scenario.

According to the president of Unimed do Brasil, Omar Abujamra Junior, two years after the beginning of the biggest health crisis in a century and with the proximity of the elections that will open a new political cycle in Brazil, this is an important historical moment, which needs a different look at the future of Brazilian health.

“It is from debates like this one, from the sum of different views and the willingness to find the points that unite us, that we have the possibility of promoting effective advances. The participation of Unimed leaders in the dialogue is a key part of this movement.” Omar Abujamra Junior, president of Unimed do Brasil

Unimed Forum in Brasilia

In the first panel, mediated by the president of Central Nacional Unimed, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, representatives of the Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives, the Federal Council of Medicine and the Brazilian Medical Association were present.

“We brought this group together to discuss the importance of the cooperative system, especially the Unimed System, in promoting the dignity and quality of the doctor’s work. The debate called for what we defend, that the entities must be united, to defend the work and the appreciation of the doctor, so that we can serve people with excellence. That’s the most important. We exist as doctors to provide services, to serve and care for people”, stressed Coimbra.

In the second moment, representatives of the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge), the National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde), the National Union of Health Self-Management Institutions (Unidas) and the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) gathered ). Measures by the Legislative and Judiciary that impact the area and the need for joint action between the public and private sectors to maintain and advance the Brazilian health system were discussed. Investments in innovation and digital transformation and the importance of keeping society well informed on matters related to supplementary health were also points of the dialogue.

The debate was mediated by the president of Seguros Unimed, Helton Freitas, who highlighted the sector’s mission and the importance of the Unimed System in the scope of supplementary health, with its more than 118,000 cooperating physicians answering to 38% of the total number of beneficiaries of health plans in the country.

“We need to talk about the high costs of health care and how to expand people’s access to supplementary health, as a significant portion of the population wants to purchase social protection from health plans, but is limited due to economic conditions”, pointed out Freitas. .

Agenda for industry advancement

During the event, there was also the launch of the Unimed Agenda for the Evolution of Health in Brazil, a proposal document with key themes for the sector to advance. Among them, the Supplementary Health Regulation, on which Unimed is in favor of reviewing and improving the regulatory framework, with clear principles and objectives that promote the quality and sustainability of the sector.

The other axes are:

Effectiveness of the Brazilian health system: need to understand the supplementary health system as one of the pillars of a consistent state policy, in order to promote access to quality health.

need to understand the supplementary health system as one of the pillars of a consistent state policy, in order to promote access to quality health. Shared actions with public health: to effect the coordinated action of the Unified Health System (SUS), a reference in the world, with that of supplementary health to enable the care of areas not reached by traditional public policies.

to effect the coordinated action of the Unified Health System (SUS), a reference in the world, with that of supplementary health to enable the care of areas not reached by traditional public policies. Medical Category: commitment to the structural demands of the category and constant valorization, protection of the professional and incentive to continued education.

commitment to the structural demands of the category and constant valorization, protection of the professional and incentive to continued education. Cooperative Law Update: the political debate must recognize cooperativism as a strong instrument in facing crises. Since the promulgation of the Brazilian Constitution of 1988, there has been an institutional vacuum in the legislation.

the political debate must recognize cooperativism as a strong instrument in facing crises. Since the promulgation of the Brazilian Constitution of 1988, there has been an institutional vacuum in the legislation. Taxation on cooperative societies: the agenda suggests reassessing the requirement of various taxes on the cooperative act.

the agenda suggests reassessing the requirement of various taxes on the cooperative act. Political reform: acting in favor of a broad debate on the reforms of the Brazilian State in order to strengthen democracy and citizenship in the country.

Recognition

In 2021, Unimed do Brasil received considerable visibility with awards such as SomosCoop, which recognized cooperatives that are committed to the country’s socioeconomic development; Top of Mind and Marcas de Confiança, which Unimed has led for almost two decades; the Top 100 Open Corps 2021, which highlighted the work promoted at Unimed Lab in favor of open innovation; and the Indeed Award, in which Unimed won 4th place among the Best Companies to Work for in Brazil.

Website | Facebook | Instagram