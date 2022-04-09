EU chief predicts ‘decomposition’ of Russia and ‘European future’ for Ukraine | world and science



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – AFP

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der LeyenAFP

Published 04/08/2022 19:27

Kiev – Russia is doomed to “decompose” its economic structures, while a “European future” awaits Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday in Kiev.

“Russia will sink into economic, financial and technological decay, and Ukraine will walk towards a European future,” von der Leyen told a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Your fight is also our fight. If we are in Kiev today, it is to send a strong message that the EU (European Union) is with you”, declared the head of the bloc’s Executive.

Von der Leyen, who traveled to Ukraine with EU diplomat Josep Borrell, condemned the massacre of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and blamed it on Russian troops, who for several weeks occupied that city near Kiev.

“Our humanity was destroyed in Bucha”, he declared, calling the bombing of the Kramatorsk train station, in eastern Ukraine, which this Friday left fifty dead, “terrifying”.

“We are activating all our economic might so that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin pays a very, very high price,” he added.

Zelensky expressed his “personal thanks” to Von der Leyen for the five rounds of EU sanctions against Russia, but felt they were “not enough”.

The Russians “took so many things from us. They took away territories, people. We can take back the land, but we can never take back the people,” he declared.

“Russia must be held accountable for all this. That’s why I ask you to help us with your sanctions. They must only be expanded,” he said.

Von der Leyen spoke of Ukraine’s willingness to join the EU. “We are together with you in your dream of Europe,” he said.

The president of the EU Executive gave Zelensky a questionnaire as a “base” of discussions for the coming weeks.

“This is where your path to Europe and the European Union begins,” he said.