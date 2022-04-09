Europe freezes around BRL 150 billion in Russian oligarchs’ assets

The European Union (EU) has frozen around €30 billion of Russian oligarchs’ assets. Photo: Getty Images.

The European Union (EU) has frozen around €30 billion of Russian oligarchs’ assets;

Among the frozen assets are boats, helicopters, real estate and works of art, valued at around €6.7 billion;

The amount of frozen resources may represent only a small portion of all assets.

European Union (EU) nations have frozen around €30 billion, equivalent to R$153 billion at current prices, in assets linked to individuals and entities in Russia and Belarus, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the frozen assets include boats, helicopters, real estate and works of art, valued at around €6.7 billion. The EU also blocked around €196 billion in transactions

However, the amount of frozen assets may represent only a small portion of all assets, which are thought to belong to individuals who suffered EU sanctions after the start of the conflict.

For example, in the Netherlands alone it is estimated that around €27 billion of assets in the country, and in bound jurisdictions, were from oligarchs on the bloc’s blacklist.

Wealthy individuals can use shell companies and trust funds to hide their assets, making the identification process difficult and time-consuming, particularly in regions with lax rules on beneficial ownership of businesses.

In a statement, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said adopting sanctions is not enough. For him, it is also necessary to follow the progress of the block and apply it in practice.

According to the commission, only about half of the 27 EU countries reported measures taken to freeze assets, even with a legal obligation to implement them.