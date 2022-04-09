Experts criticize delay in incorporation of new skin cancer treatment in SUS

04/08/2022 – 19:22

Experts and activists related to the fight against skin cancer criticized the federal government, in a hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, for having incorporated new drugs in 2020, but only now updating the price list that will allow the purchase of these drugs.

The meeting was sponsored by special commission Cancer Fight this Friday, April 8, which is the world day to fight the disease. Skin cancer is the most prevalent in the country.

Carla Fernandes: treatment used today in SUS is ineffective

Carla Fernandes, from Instituto Melanoma Brasil, said that the incorporation of medicines is urgent. And she recalled that the deadline was 180 days after approval.

“We follow weekly deaths of patients who could have benefited from drugs that should have been available since February 2021”, he lamented.

Carla pointed out that the treatment guidelines for skin cancer in the public sector are from 2013, but should be updated every two years. The treatment most used today by the SUS, according to her, is ineffective.

Ministry of Health

In turn, Suyanne Monteiro, from the Ministry of Health, said that the SUS table is not the only source of financing for treatments.

“I would like to reinforce that the Federal Constitution of 1988 determines that the three spheres of government – ​​federal, state and municipal – finance the Unified Health System, not just the federal component”, he declared.

Suyanne also said that the treatment guidelines should be updated this year.

Constitutional right

Deputy Weliton Prado (Pros-MG), chairman of the special commission, highlighted that the Constitution guarantees treatment.

“20 years ago, [o câncer] it was a death sentence. Today there are medicines that guarantee the survival of these patients, but these medicines have to be available. It is a right of these people”, she reinforced.

Statistics

Andreia Cristina de Melo, from the Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology, reported that severe cases of skin cancer, of the melanoma type, represent 5% of cases, but that there are almost 8,500 new cases per year, concentrated in the South and Southeast regions. Many arrive at a serious stage in hospitals.

The doctors present at the debate recalled that it is important to detect cancer early, which can manifest itself as spots and visible signs. Usually there are spots with irregular edges and non-uniform coloring that can increase over time. Despite criticism related to treatment, it was said at the hearing that about 74% of patients get some care within 30 days of diagnosis.

