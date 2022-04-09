Father promises to wait for daughter’s killer to get out of prison
Abhishek Pratap 1 hour agoNewsComments Off on Father promises to wait for daughter’s killer to get out of prison4 Views
Fabio Maltesi, father of model Carol Maltesi, killed in January with a hammer after an alleged “erotic game” in Italy, said he would wait for his daughter’s killer to get out of jail.
According to the Italian broadcaster “RAI”, the father of the 25-year-old model said that banker Davide Fontana, who took responsibility for the murder of Carol Maltesi, deserves no mercy.
I’ll wait for you when I get out of prison… No mercy for this monster. He left a six-year-old boy without his mother, wrote Fabio Maltesi, in a social network.
He also stressed that the criminal is a “psychopath” and deserves to “rot in jail” after killing, dismembering and flinging the model’s body off a cliff.
The victim
Better known as Charlotte Angie, Carol Maltesi was killed in January of this year in a shocking femicide case in Italy, following an alleged “erotic game”. Her body, however, was only found in March by the police and was cut in several parts. According to the English newspaper The Daily Star, the young porn star of OnlyFans was only recognized thanks to her tattoos.
The mother of a six-year-old boy, she worked as a saleswoman at a clothing and accessories store to support the little one after graduating in fashion design, according to Italian website Affar Italiani. Carol left her last job at a perfumery when, during the pandemic, she started her career on adult content platforms, as reported by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
She introduced herself on Instagram as an “artist” and “model” and, in 2020, published a video on the occasion of the World Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women asking for sisterhood.
See the famous ‘only for adults’ who have an OnlyFans account
1 / 24
anita
Singer Anitta debuted on the adult social network — that’s where the controversial video of the intimate tattoo came from
read more
Reproduction / Instagram
two / 24
Raissa Barbosa
Look at the farmer over there! Raissa Barbosa already participated in OnlyFans even before joining “Fazenda”.
Reproduction / Instagram
3 / 24
Rita Cadillac
The singer and dancer Rita Cadillac is the new user of the adult network. She decided to create an account after the success of her lingerie-only shots.
read more
Reproduction / Instagram
4 / 24
Angelica Strawberry
Former BBB sister and Universa columnist Angélica Morango also debuted on OnlyFans.
Personal archive
5 / 24
Silva
With singer Silva “everything is fine”, right? He has announced his entry into the network, but has not yet posted anything.
read more
Breno Galtier Disclosure
6 / 24
Marlon Schuck
He grew up: the ex-‘Malhação’ from the 2012 to 2015 seasons Marlon Schuck came to refuse proposals for adult films to stay only on the network with subscription.
read more
Reproduction / Instagram
7 / 24
Suzy Cortez
Suzy Cortes, the muse of OnlyFans! The model has been growing as an influencer from her content — despite the drama with Instagram.
read more
Vanessa Dalceno/Disclosure
8 / 24
Nubia Oliver
Another muse that inhabits OnlyFans was Nubia Oliiver. Subscriptions to your content start at $15 — about R$83.
read more
Guilherme Bertoncini/Disclosure
9 / 24
Monique Bertolini
Actress and presenter Monique Bertolini recommends: she earns around R$50,000 from subscriptions alone.
read more
Felipe Fernandes
10 / 24
Cardi B
The owner of “WAP” and “Me Gusta” with Anitta, Cardi B also shows up on the network for people over 18 years old. But she already warns that there’s nothing much there, huh!
Reproduction / Instagram
11 / 24
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne was one of the pioneers in the world of celebrities to open an account. She has already announced her desire to even make a documentary about the experience.
read more
Instagram/Play
12 / 24
Tyga
Rapper Tyga is much bolder: the singer has already released full nudes and sexually explicit videos.
Instagram/Play
13 / 24
Tyler Posey
Actor Tyler Posey — gasps! — is there. He even recorded a video playing the guitar. Naked. All without clothes.
read more
Instagram/Play
14 / 24
Austin Mahone
The international pupils continue with singer Austin Mahone. His first nude generated comments on other social networks.
read more
Reproduction / Instagram
15 / 24
Chris Brown
Hi, gone. Chris Brown has joined the adult network as well, but is shy there.
Patrick Fraser/The Guardian
16 / 24
Aaron Carter
Singer and Backstreet Boys Nick Carter’s brother ventures into OnlyFans for subscriptions worth $24,000
Instagram/Play
17 / 24
Melon woman
The singer Renata Frisson, known as Mulher Melão, created the profile in April and says she is satisfied with the success.
read more
Reproduction / Instagram @mulhermelao
18 / 24
Mia Khalifa
The former porn actress is also present on OnlyFans and already has more than 400 publications.
Reproduction / Instagram @miakhalifa
19 / 24
Daniel Newman
Actor Daniel Newman, from the series “The Walking Dead”, also publishes photos on the platform.
Reproduction/Instagram @danielnewman
20 / 24
Rafael Vieira
Former participant of “De Férias com o Ex”, Rafael Vieira is also successful with the public on OnlyFans.
Reproduction / Instagram @rafavieiravoz
21 / 24
Duda Castro
Ex-girlfriend of singer Biel, model Duda Castro also has a profile on OnlyFans.
Reproduction/Instagram @thedudacastro
22 / 24
MC Mirella
The singer MC Mirella is successful with the profile created on the platform. She is a former participant of “A Fazenda” and “Power Couple Brasil”.
Reproduction / Instagram @mirella
23 / 24
Lottie Moss
Model Lottie Moss, sister of actress Kate Moss, also sells content on OnlyFans.
Reproduction / Instagram @lottiemossxo
24 / 24
Pietra Príncipe
Former presenter of the program “Papo Calcinha” (Miltishow), Pietra Príncipe is successful on OnlyFans with the sale of nudes.