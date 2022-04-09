Father promises to wait for daughter’s killer to get out of prison

Fabio Maltesi, father of model Carol Maltesi, killed in January with a hammer after an alleged “erotic game” in Italy, said he would wait for his daughter’s killer to get out of jail.

According to the Italian broadcaster “RAI”, the father of the 25-year-old model said that banker Davide Fontana, who took responsibility for the murder of Carol Maltesi, deserves no mercy.

I’ll wait for you when I get out of prison… No mercy for this monster. He left a six-year-old boy without his mother,

wrote Fabio Maltesi, in a social network.

He also stressed that the criminal is a “psychopath” and deserves to “rot in jail” after killing, dismembering and flinging the model’s body off a cliff.

The victim

Better known as Charlotte Angie, Carol Maltesi was killed in January of this year in a shocking femicide case in Italy, following an alleged “erotic game”. Her body, however, was only found in March by the police and was cut in several parts. According to the English newspaper The Daily Star, the young porn star of OnlyFans was only recognized thanks to her tattoos.

The mother of a six-year-old boy, she worked as a saleswoman at a clothing and accessories store to support the little one after graduating in fashion design, according to Italian website Affar Italiani. Carol left her last job at a perfumery when, during the pandemic, she started her career on adult content platforms, as reported by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

She introduced herself on Instagram as an “artist” and “model” and, in 2020, published a video on the occasion of the World Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women asking for sisterhood.

