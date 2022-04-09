Finland to make decision on NATO membership by July

“TWe will have very careful discussions, but we will not take longer than necessary”, promised the Finnish leader, at a press conference, adding that there will be a decision “before the end of June”.

Finland, although not a member of NATO, is a close partner country of the Atlantic Alliance and a member of the European Union.

In recent weeks, polls have revealed a substantial increase in positions in favor of joining NATO by the Finns, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with almost 60% of the population wanting this option, doubling the previous figure.

The Finnish Government is due to release a report next week on the new security situation in this Nordic country, after the start of the war in Ukraine.

The report promises to be the prelude to a national and parliamentary debate in this country of 5.5 million people, which shares a 1,340 kilometer border with Russia.

The Finnish Government has also multiplied meetings with NATO member countries over the past month, with many expressions of support for their possible membership.

A NATO summit is scheduled for June 29 and 30 in Madrid, and Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto admitted on Thursday that many members of the Alliance have been questioning him about a possible Helsinki candidacy before that. date.

The invasion of Ukraine also put the question of Sweden’s accession to NATO, a hitherto neutral country, on the table of public discussions.

For several years now, Moscow has been threatening Helsinki and Stockholm with “serious political and military consequences” if they join NATO.

Finland has already announced a 40% increase in its Defense budget until 2026, with the aim of increasing military spending by €2 billion a year.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 that killed at least 1,626 civilians, including 132 children, and injured 2,267, including 197 minors, according to the latest UN data, which warns of the likelihood of the real number. of civilian casualties be much higher.

The war has already caused an undetermined number of military casualties and the flight of more than 11 million people, of which 4.3 million to neighboring countries.

This is the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II (1939-1945) and the United Nations estimates that around 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

Read Also: Finland will increase defense budget by 40% by 2026

News by the Minute nominated for the Marketeer Awards

THE News by the Minute is one of the nominees of the 2022 edition of the Marketeer Awardsin the category of digital media. Voting takes place until the 31st of May.

To help us win, just access the website of the initiative organized by the magazine marketeerclicking on hereand proceed to fill in the form, selecting News by the Minute in the category of digital media and then formalizing the vote. Thank you for your preference!