Fiocruz: provoked by Ômicron, third wave is ending

The continuation of the downward trend in cases, hospitalizations and deaths by covid-19 indicates that the third wave of infections, caused by the Ômicron variant, is ending. The assessment is by researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), who released today (8) the Bulletin of the Covid-19 Observatory.

Scientists see a very positive scenario in the country, with a 36% drop in new cases and a 41% drop in deaths from the disease, comparing data from March 20 to April 2 with those from March 6 to 19.

“Reflecting this general trend, there was a drop in transmission indicators in most states, such as Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins, Maranhão, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Alagoas, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso and also in the Federal District”, says Fiocruz, which also highlights that, for the first time since May 2020, no state surpassed the mark of 0.3 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The moving average of deaths from covid-19 reached 215 victims per day in a period of seven days, and the lethality of the disease is also below other moments of the pandemic. Among those who tested positive for the disease, 0.8% died, a proportion that has already reached 3% in 2021.

Vaccination

The drop in the number of deaths and lethality of covid-19 is related to the vaccination of the population. The country has 82.5% of the population with the first dose, 75.4% with the complete vaccination schedule (two doses or a single dose) and 37.1% with the booster dose. The lower severity of Omicron infection also contributes to fewer victims, which evolves into severe cases less frequently.

“The expansion of vaccination, reaching regions with low coverage and booster doses in more vulnerable population groups, can further reduce the impacts of the pandemic on mortality and hospitalizations. At the same time, the entire health system must take advantage of the period of lowest transmission of covid-19 to readjust services to meet dammed demands”, recommend the researchers.

The InfoGripe bulletin, also from Fiocruz, had already pointed out this week that the share of SARS-CoV-2 among cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) caused by respiratory viruses reached the lowest percentage of the pandemic, with 50.7%. In more critical moments, this share exceeded 98%.

The lower number of severe cases of covid-19 has allowed states to reduce the number of intensive care beds intended only for adults with the disease in the Unified Health System. Even with this decrease, Fiocruz assesses that the states have been maintaining very low rates of bed occupancy by covid-19.

“The dynamics of some data already point to the reorganization of services in the sense of less focus on covid-19 and expansion of care for other health problems. years of the pandemic”, points out the bulletin.

Fiocruz warns that half of the deaths in the last epidemiological week were recorded in people aged at least 74 years, which reinforces the vulnerability of this population to the disease. The researchers point out that a fourth dose is needed in this group:

“At the same time, there is an absolute need to advance in the vaccination of the youngest eligible (5 to 11 years old) and the beginning of the debate on vaccination in the 0 to 4 years old”, says the foundation, which adds that the contribution of the youngest has increased. , mainly children, in the total number of cases.