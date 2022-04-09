First fully private mission arrives at the International Space Station | Innovation

The first fully private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) safely arrived at the research platform in orbit this Saturday (9) to begin a week-long science mission, considered a milestone for commercial spaceflight. .

The arrival came about 21 hours after the four-man team representing Houston-based company Axiom Space Inc took off Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, piloting a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket. .

The Crew Dragon capsule was put into orbit by the rocket docked to the ISS at around 8:30 am ET, as the space vehicles flew about 420 km above the Atlantic Ocean.

The final approach phase was delayed by a technical glitch that interrupted the video playback, used to monitor the capsule’s arrival. The issue forced Crew Dragon to pause the course and maintain its position 20 meters from the station for about 45 minutes while mission control resolved the issue.

1 of 2 Moment of takeoff of the first fully private space mission, which arrived at the International Space Station this Saturday (9) — Photo: REUTERS/Thom Baur Moment of takeoff of the first fully private space mission, which arrived at the International Space Station this Saturday (9) – Photo: REUTERS/Thom Baur

The Axiom team, which plans to spend eight days in orbit, was led by retired Spanish-born NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, 63, the company’s vice president of business development.

His second-in-command was Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur and stunt aviator from Ohio, assigned as the mission’s pilot. Connor is approximately 70 years old, but the company has not provided his exact age.

Rounding out the Ax-1’s crew are Israeli philanthropist and former fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, 64, and Canadian businessman and philanthropist Mark Pathy, 52, both serving as mission specialists.

Stibbe became the second Israeli to fly into space, after Ilan Ramon, who died with six NASA crew in the 2003 space shuttle Columbia disaster.

They will join the seven crew members currently occupying the ISS, paid for by the government — three American astronauts, one German, from the European Space Agency, and three Russian cosmonauts.

2 of 2 Eytan Stibbe, Michael López-Alegría, Mark Pathy and Larry Connor, crew members of the Ax-1 mission, in a photo released on February 24, 2022 — Photo: Axiom Space/AFP Eytan Stibbe, Michael López-Alegría, Mark Pathy and Larry Connor, crew members of the Ax-1 mission, in a photo released on February 24, 2022 – Photo: Axiom Space/AFP

The newcomers took two dozen scientific and biomedical experiments to carry out aboard the ISS, including research into brain health, heart stem cells, cancer and aging.

The mission, a collaboration between Axiom, Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket company, and NASA, was touted by the three parties as an important step in expanding commercial space activities, known to experts as the economics of low-Earth orbit. .

NASA officials say this market will help the US space agency focus more of its resources on exploring big sciences, including its Artemis program to send humans back to the Moon and ultimately to Mars.

Although the space station receives civilian visitors from time to time, the Ax-1 mission is the first commercial team of astronauts sent to the ISS with the pretense of being an in-orbit research laboratory.

The Axiom mission is also SpaceX’s sixth human spaceflight in nearly two years, following four missions by NASA astronauts to the space station and the “Inspiration 4” launch in September, which sent an all-civilian crew into orbit for the first time. This flight did not dock at the ISS.