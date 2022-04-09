Fish bites chopsticks in restaurant and video becomes a joke on the networks; Look

A customer served at a Japanese restaurant recorded an unusual fact: the fish he had ordered was still alive. The case took place in Yanagawa, Japan.

When touching the fish with chopsticks – the sticks used in meals in eastern countries – the animal opens its mouth and bites the stick with sharp teeth.

Because it is a cold cuisine, it is not possible to say if the customer ordered the fish that way or if it was something accidental.

Some comments on the video pointed out that the fish would be a candiru or a type of eel. However, the original post solves the mystery.

In the caption, the user says: “Lunch in Yanagawa”. Yanagawa is a city in the Fukuoka region of Japan. He adds, “The long-awaited warasubo.”

The fish

Warasubo is from the Odontamblyopus family of fish, some of which are used as delicacies in Japanese cuisine – despite its unusual appearance, which makes it compared to an alien being.

Warasubo belongs to the Odontamlyopus family. Image: Reproduction/Wikipedia

The video was posted on Instagram on February 16, but it only caught attention now, going viral on social media.

the uproar

Users joked about the situation, talking about the appearance of the fish and that it really is “fresh”, in addition to joking that a new pandemic will arise.

“What the hell kind of ugly fish is this?”, asked an internet user. “This fish is really fresh,” commented another.