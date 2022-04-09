Food prices hit record in March, says UN agency









World food prices jumped almost 13% in March and hit a new record, with the war in Ukraine causing turmoil in grain markets essential oils and edible oils, the UN food agency said on Friday (8).

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most traded food commodities globally, averaged 159.3 points last month, up from 141.4 points in February, second data revised upwards. The February number was initially reported at 140.7, which was already a record.

Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil across the Black Sea, and Moscow’s six-week invasion of the neighboring country has halted Ukrainian exports.











The FAO said last month that food and feed prices could rise by up to 20% as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, raising the risk of increased malnutrition. The agency’s cereal price index rose 17% in March, a record high, while the vegetable oil index rose 23%, also posting its highest reading so far, the FAO said.

The disruption in the supply of crops from the Black Sea region has exacerbated the rise in food commodity prices, which were already at a ten-year high on the FAO index before the war in Ukraine due to global harvest problems. Sugar and dairy prices also rose sharply last month, the FAO said.

