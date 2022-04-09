Food prices hit world record high due to war in Ukraine – News













World food prices reached “an unprecedented level” in March due to the war in Ukraine, which seriously affects trade in cereals and vegetable oils, the FAO (United Nations Food and to Agriculture).

The FAO index, which is based on the monthly worldwide change in the prices of a basket of basic products, rose 12.6% in March compared to February, when it had already set a record since its creation in 1990, said the organization in a statement.

The FAO points out that the price of cereals “increased by 17.1% compared to February, mainly due to wheat and other coarse grains, increases caused by the war in Ukraine”.

The blockade of Ukrainian ports explains this historic high. Ukraine is the world’s fifth largest wheat exporter.

Since the beginning of the conflict on 24 February, the Sea of ​​Azov has been closed to transport and exports from the ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol have been blocked.

The price of corn also “recorded a monthly increase of 19.1%, reaching a record level, as did barley and sorghum”, the FAO said in its March report. Ukraine on Thursday asked the European Union for urgent help for farmers.

Risk of global food crisis







Food prices also rose due to vegetable oils, which increased by 23.2% in a month, mainly driven by sunflower oil, of which the main world exporter is Ukraine.

The prices of palm, soy and rapeseed oils also increased, due to the absence of sunflower oil in supermarkets.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to “monitor” food deliveries to countries “hostile” to the Kremlin, amid escalating sanctions against Russian military operations in Ukraine.

FAO also indicates that, as a result of the conflict, famine in the Sahel and West Africa, a region highly dependent on grain imports from Russia and Ukraine, could worsen.

If adequate measures are not taken, hunger could affect 38.3 million people in June, according to the institution.

