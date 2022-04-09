Four Brazilians test positive for covid during strict confinement in Shanghai | Brazil



Policeman in protective clothing against covid patrols the street during an outbreak of the disease in the city of Shanghai – Hector RETAMAL / AFP

Published 04/09/2022 10:31

Shanghai – Four Brazilian residents of the Chinese city of Shanghai tested positive for covid-19 amid the biggest local outbreak since 2019. To face the worst wave of the disease in China since the beginning of the pandemic, the country’s government imposed a total or partial confinement. two weeks ago, in addition to carrying out mass tests on the population.

According to Itamaraty, Brazilians tested positive during the lockdown. Three were sent to isolation units and one remains at home awaiting medical advice. Only one has mild symptoms while the others are asymptomatic.

Although Shanghai has not recorded any deaths and the vast majority of cases are asymptomatic, the authorities decided to confine the approximately 25 million inhabitants, even with reflections on the economy. Thousands of trucks are on hold as drivers entering the city must be quarantined for two weeks to get out. The lack of truck drivers affects activity at the port, although officials say that for now there are fewer than a dozen ships a day waiting to dock. “But the problem is that because of the restrictions imposed on truck drivers, the port doesn’t really work,” Bettina Schön-Behanzin, vice president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, told AFP. The commercial representative said that she heard that volumes dropped 40% in a week at the port. “That’s a lot,” she said.