Four Brazilians test positive for covid during strict confinement in Shanghai | Brazil

Police officer in protective covid suit patrols street during disease outbreak in Shanghai cityHector RETAMAL / AFP
Published 04/09/2022 10:31
Shanghai – Four Brazilian residents of the Chinese city of Shanghai tested positive for covid-19 amid the biggest local outbreak since 2019. To face the worst wave of the disease in China since the beginning of the pandemic, the country’s government imposed a total or partial confinement. two weeks ago, in addition to carrying out mass tests on the population.
According to Itamaraty, Brazilians tested positive during the lockdown. Three were sent to isolation units and one remains at home awaiting medical advice. Only one has mild symptoms while the others are asymptomatic.
Thousands of trucks are on hold as drivers entering the city must be quarantined for two weeks to get out. The lack of truck drivers affects activity at the port, although officials say that for now there are fewer than a dozen ships a day waiting to dock.
“But the problem is that because of the restrictions imposed on truck drivers, the port doesn’t really work,” Bettina Schön-Behanzin, vice president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, told AFP.
The commercial representative said that she heard that volumes dropped 40% in a week at the port. “That’s a lot,” she said.
Authorities said on Friday they had installed 60,000 extra beds (mostly in exhibition centers) to isolate positive cases. And there will be 70,000 more soon, they indicated, bringing the total available to 130,000 beds.
Under pressure, local governments had to relax some controversial measures, such as separating minors who tested positive from parents who tested negative.