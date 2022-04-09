France goes to the polls this Sunday to choose president with Macron and Le Pen ahead in the polls | World

Voters in France will vote on Sunday (10) in the first round of the presidential elections.

According to the polls, the top two will be the current president, Emmanuel Macron, and Marine Le Pen, who came in second in 2017.

Elections in France: Know who is in the running

Macron is still the favourite, but he has lost points in the polls in recent days. The advantage he had in relation to the opponent has diminished and, today, they are technically tied.

In addition to the two, there are three other competitive candidates.

See below who are the five best placed according to a survey by the Elabe Opinion institute, released by TV BFM on Friday (8):

Emmanuel Macron (On the March!): 25%

Marine Le Pen (National Assembly): 24%

Jean-Luc Mélenchon (Unsubmissive France): 17.5%

Eric Zemmour (Reconquest): 8.5%

Valerie Pecresse (Let’s Be Free): 8%

The two most voted candidates – according to the poll, Macron and Le Pen – will face off in the second round on April 24.

2 of 7 Campaign material by Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon — Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters Campaign material by Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon — Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

See what the main candidates propose:

French president talks about Russian attack on Ukraine

In his first term, Macron cut taxes for companies and the wealthy, made it easier to hire and fire employees, and used the budget to keep the country functional during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A centrist, he is a supporter of a strong European Union, and has tried to lead diplomatic efforts to prevent war in Ukraine.

3 of 7 Emmanuel Macron visits a bakery during an election campaign, on March 31, 2022 — Photo: Ludovic Marin / AFP Emmanuel Macron visits a bakery during an election campaign, on March 31, 2022 – Photo: Ludovic Marin / AFP

Macron is France’s youngest leader since Napoleon. His victory in 2017 was considered surprising.

During his presidency there were waves of protests. Protesters expressed the view that Macron is disconnected from the general population and their needs.

4 of 7 Marine Le Pen in speech on April 1, 2022 — Photo: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen / AFP Marine Le Pen in speech on April 1, 2022 — Photo: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen / AFP

Marine Le Pen is the leader of France’s most traditional far-right party, the National Assembly.

She will run for president of the country for the third time. In 2012, she placed third. In 2017, in second, behind Macron.

Le Pen has worked in recent years to improve the image of her party, which was seen as racist and xenophobic.

Traditionally, she has made statements against the European Union. Recently, however, she has avoided criticizing the bloc – she only says that she would change France’s currency.

Le Pen tries to attract more voters, but at the same time she has lost supporters to a new competitor, Eric Zemmour (see below).

In 2014, she received a loan from a Russian bank to finance her 2017 campaign, which could be problematic this year.

5 of 7 Jean-Luc Mélenchon during a speech in Paris on March 20, 2022 — Photo: Thomas Padilla/AP Jean-Luc Mélenchon during a speech in Paris on March 20, 2022 — Photo: Thomas Padilla/AP

He is the only leftist candidate to appear among the leaders in the polls. He is from the France Insubmissa party, and he tries to show that his candidacy is popular and against the right.

Mélenchon promised to freeze product prices, raise wages and strengthen public services.

Among some of his supporters, he is nicknamed “Melen-show” for his rhetorical ability and power to rally crowds — he held a massive rally in Paris on March 20.

His aim is to rally the French left after the decline of French socialists in recent years.

Since 2012 the left has not reached the second round in France.

He ran in 2017 but was left out of the final vote. Now, in 2022, he’s trying to set himself up as the anti-Macron candidate.

6 of 7 Eric Zemmour gives an interview during a visit to a meatpacking plant, on April 1, 2022 – Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP Eric Zemmour gives an interview during a visit to a meatpacking plant, on April 1, 2022 – Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP

Zemmour is a writer and TV show participant. He was already known as a far-right nationalist against immigrants and Muslims.

He came in second in the polls, but dropped.

Zemmour is the son of Algerian Jews. He presents himself as an example of a person who was integrated into French society in the post-war period – according to him, France is now a country in decline, and the country’s civilization is torpedoed by the influence of Muslims, who manage to do this because there is no controls for immigrants.

He says he wants to take back the borders and that naming children like Mohammed should be banned.

He has already criticized what he calls the feminization of society, and wants children with disabilities to be sent to “special schools”.

In September 2020, he even said he preferred an alliance with Russia, which he says is a more reliable partner than the US, Germany and the UK.

7 of 7 Valerie Pecresse at her campaign event, April 1, 2022 — Photo: Clement Mahoudeau / AFP Valerie Pecresse at her campaign event, April 1, 2022 – Photo: Clement Mahoudeau / AFP

She was minister twice. She is currently the leader of the government of the Paris region. She tries to present herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher (she even calls herself the Iron Lady) and Angela Merkel.

Pecresse participated in the governments of Presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy. During the pandemic, he criticized Macron for having increased government spending.

The candidate advocates ending the 35-hour workweek and raising the minimum retirement age to 65 (now 62).

In recent times, he has been making tougher statements about immigrants and also about Muslims in France (he said he would prohibit mothers who accompany their children on school trips from wearing the veil, and radicalization would be grounds for dismissal).