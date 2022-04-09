French election: Macron makes last-minute appeal to left to face Le Pen rise

PARIS (Reuters) – In the final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday’s first round of French elections, President Emmanuel Macron is making a sudden shift to the left to mobilize voters who used to vote for the Socialists and who he fears might stay at home in the voting day.

Macron, who spent the past five years courting the center-right after defeating the Socialist Party and attracting a majority of his voters in 2017, is changing course after opinion polls showed record abstention could help the far-right candidate. -right Marine Le Pen to win.

In a meeting on Thursday with readers of the newspaper Le Parisien, Macron promised to expand measures to protect voters from rising electricity and oil prices, and said that when companies pay dividends, they should be forced to share some of the profits. with employees.

On Friday, he also denied having strayed too far to the right during his first term, when he slashed taxes on the rich, slashed housing subsidies and ordered a police crackdown on the “yellow vest” protests.

“With what we’ve done for education and hospitals, I don’t have the feeling that it’s a right-wing platform,” Macron told RTL radio, stressing that while he promised to raise the retirement age, he also plans to raise the minimum monthly pension to 1,100. euros.

Opinion polls show Le Pen, Macron’s main rival, closing in on the president with just two days to go in the first round, spurred on by his strategy to focus on the cost of living at a time when record prices at the gas pump and Food inflation has become the main concern of voters.

Macron, for his part, has been losing ground since mid-March, pressured by a manifesto that presents unpopular conservative measures, such as raising the retirement age to 65 and conditioning some pension benefits.

“Today, left-wing voters think he’s too right-wing,” Jean-Daniel Levy of the Harris Interractive pollster told Reuters. “So reassuring the left is an important challenge for the president.”

At a rally last Saturday, Macron made a clear appeal to left-wing voters, calling for a round of applause for teachers and nurses, promising to create jobs in hospitals and nursing homes and saying social benefits would be conditional on training rather than work. community, as suggested earlier.

