Girl with 800g hairball in her stomach undergoes surgery

Indian doctors noticed a strange mass stuck in a girl’s stomach and, upon closer examination, discovered it to be a huge ball of hair.

The case took place in the western Indian city of Gujarat, involving Nancy Yadav, 9, who for months had been complaining to her family of severe stomach pains. As soon as she was admitted, doctors identified on an X-ray a huge mass of hair, weighing approximately 800 grams.

According The SunNancy suffers from trichophagia, also known as Rapunzel syndrome, which is a disorder that causes a person to pull out and eat their own hairs.

As the stomach is unable to digest hair, it can become lodged in this area and, as it accumulates, forms a mass that can extend into the small intestine and cause abdominal pain and weight loss.

Rapunzel syndrome cases are considered rare, but they usually happen in women.

According to experts, the problem may be related to an eating disorder in which the individual has an uncontrollable urge to ingest non-food substances such as paper, wool and certain chemical residues. In more severe scenarios, this type of compulsion can lead to death.

The girl has had this psychological problem for over a year, but has not told her family.

In an interview with the British tabloid, Dr. Rakesh Joshi, the pediatrician treating Nancy, said: “While surgery is essential to remove the obstructing mass and relieve symptoms, it is equally important to add a psychiatric opinion and provide the patient with necessary counseling.”

Other occurrences

In 2019, a Russian woman was hospitalized claiming abdominal pain. Doctors detected the presence of a tuft of hair on her stomach and she had to undergo surgery to remove it. According to The Sunthe patient also suffered from Rapunzel syndrome and ate her own hair for 10 years.

Another Indian woman with the same eating disorder caught the eye, but this time for eating metallic objects. The impact on the body was so severe that the woman spent a week vomiting the equivalent of R$270,000 in jewelry and coins.