Government launches ‘Saúde Amazonas’ application for monitoring consultations and exams | amazon

The State Department of Health (SES-AM) launched, this Friday (8), the Health Amazonas application. The APP will allow the population to monitor the scheduling of consultations and procedures through the National Regulatory System (Sisreg).

According to the government, the tool seeks to reduce absenteeism, when the patient fails to attend the appointment or exam scheduled in the Unified Health System (SUS), which since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 40%, according to SES-AM data.

To access the application, the user must search for Saúde Amazonas on the Google Play platform and download it. After installation, the user must register and login to verify requests for procedures or consultations, which will be indicated with the date and time of service, and confirm attendance at the indicated unit. For iOS system users, the application release procedures are being finalized.

“This application is not linked to a (phone) number, so people will be able to download it on their cell phone. There you will have all the data, she puts the CPF, creates a password. From there, she scheduled an exam, an exam was requested for her, it was entered in Sisreg, the alert goes to her app, she already knows the day and time, including the preparation details”, explained the Secretary of State for Cheers, Anoar Samad.

With the confirmation of the service in the application, the patient must go to the health unit responsible for the request. If you cannot attend the appointment or exam, the user can signal in the application and, thus, speed up the rescheduling process.

The presence of the patient on the day and at the time scheduled for procedures is one of the main ways to speed up the regulation system, because when the patient is absent, the unit no longer offers a place and it is necessary to reschedule the appointment or exam.

Another important tool that will work together with the application is the call center, developed by the technology sector of SES-AM, in partnership with Empresa de Processamento de Dados Amazonas SA (Prodam). The purpose of the central, launched this Friday (04/07), is to inform, by telephone, users who have not confirmed their attendance, appointment or exam on the platform.