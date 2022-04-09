Gympass buys mental health startup Vitalk

Unicorn that sells wellness services to companies acquires Brazilian startup that serves 250,000 people

Gympass, a Brazilian unicorn that offers wellness services to companies, has acquired mental health startup Vitalk. The value of the business was not disclosed.

Vitalk, also Brazilian, has been operating commercially for just over a year and a half. Its flagship product is a mental health program sold to companies that includes webinars, content trails and a psychological support app for employees.

More than 250 thousand people from 80 companies have access to Vitalk’s services. The business will be integrated with Wellz, a similar platform operated by Gympass and which is currently only available in Brazil.

Founded ten years ago, Gympass is one of the rare cases of Brazilian unicorns that have achieved global success. After the most recent investment round, in June last year, the company was valued at US$ 2.2 billion.

“With Vitalk, we bring an experience that we didn’t have, which is the combination of artificial intelligence with a human journey through chatbots and digital knowledge,” João Barbosa, co-founder of Gympass, said in a statement.

Vitalk was created by Michael Kapps, a Russian who grew up in Canada and has lived in Brazil for nine years. With the acquisition, he will occupy the position of director of new ventures at Wellz.

The startup had received a contribution of BRL 24 million in November last year, led by impact manager Vox Capital and accompanied by American Goodwater and Yaya Capital, from the Moll family (controller of the D’Or chain).

The epidemic of anxiety, depression and stress after two years of pandemic has widened the market for mental health services as part of the corporate benefits offered to employees. With a model similar to that of Vitalk, last month the startup Vittude, founded in 2016, raised US$ 7 million precisely with the motto of becoming the “Gympass of psychological care”.

This is the fourth startup acquired by Gympass since the middle of last year. The company also acquired the Trainiac training app and the European wellness platforms Andjoy and 7Card.

