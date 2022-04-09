Health Department raises dengue situation in Porto Alegre to “critical level”

Porto Alegre reached a new level in the cases of dengue, zika and chikungunya this Friday. The Municipal Health Department (SMS) raised the classification of the Capital to “critical level”, stage 2 of the contingency plan for the three diseases, which ranges from 0 to 3. According to the folder, the endemic is characterized by the high infestation of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes added to the increase in cases and the confirmation of a case of severe dengue, in a patient who was hospitalized and has already been discharged. .

The SMS Communicable Disease Surveillance team launched an alert for the city’s health services, explaining the new situation and asking for greater attention from environmental and epidemiological surveillance, in addition to patient care. A task force works in Porto Alegre, traveling through neighborhoods with greater infestation and more confirmed cases to guide the population and actively search for other people with symptoms compatible with dengue, in addition to removing mosquito breeding sites.

According to the SMS panel, 1,279 suspected cases of dengue were reported among residents of Porto Alegre, with 725 confirmations, of which 708 were contracted in the city (autochthonous). This is the highest number of cases contracted in the municipality since the identification of the first, in 2010.

In 2019, when the North Zone concentrated most of the occurrences, there were 439 autochthonous cases of the disease confirmed in the Capital. This year, there are cases in all regions of the city, with a higher prevalence in the Jardim Carvalho, Bom Jesus and Vila Nova districts, located in the East and Center South health districts, with 422 and 81 confirmations, respectively.





