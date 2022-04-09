How were the pyramids of Egypt aligned? Scientist believes he has an answer – 04/08/2022

For centuries, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt have intrigued scientists. One of the biggest mysteries involves the near-perfect alignment of three great structures: Cheops (the largest of which is 138 meters high), chephren and Little onesies.

The four sides of the square base are straight and astronomically oriented to each of the cardinal points (north, south, east, west), with a small margin of error of less than one degree, according to the archaeologist and engineer. glen dash. The information is from site science alert.

“The three pyramids exhibit the same type of error; they are rotated slightly counterclockwise from the cardinal directions,” he said. Dash on information you observed from a study done a few years ago. You results were published in The Journal of Ancient Egyptian Architecture.

Assumptions about how they were aligned have been around for a long time. One of them suggests that the builders used the position of the North Star or the Sun’s shadow. This was never clarified.

Dash then proposed a simpler idea for a complex problem: the Egyptians may have used the autumnal equinox as a guide. fence from 4,500 years ago.

Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Menkaure in Giza, Egypt Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

solar alignment

Equinoxes happen twice a year (autumn and spring), and are the only times when the Sun is perfectly aligned with the plane of the Equator here on Earth. Sunlight falls equally between the two hemispheres. On these occasions, day and night are exactly the same length.

Equinox measurements were not considered as a possible method of alignment, as it was believed that they would not provide sufficient accuracy. But Dash’s work indicates that there is a way it works: using a rod known as a gnomon, which generates a shadow used for orientation.

Basically a sundial. An old technology that only depends on a clear, sunny day.

How did he come to this?

To confirm the hypothesis, the archeologist/engineer did his own experiment, at the autumnal equinox of 2016 (on September 22, in the Northern Hemisphere), in Connecticut, United States.

He monitored the gnomon’s shadow at regular intervals, marking points that generated a sort of curve graph. At the end of the day, with a string stretched between two points on the curve, he created a straight, almost perfect line from east to west. This is also known as the “Indian circle method”.

The experiment also showed that the degree of error is slightly counterclockwise — similar to the small inaccuracy found in the alignment of the three great pyramids at Giza, and also in the Red Pyramid at Dahshur.

Dash’s study shows that the technique could then have been used to align the pyramids. However, we still don’t have solid evidence that this was actually the case — and we probably never will be sure.

“Unfortunately, the Egyptians left us few clues. No engineering documents or architectural plans with technical explanations were found that demonstrate how the ancient Egyptians aligned any of their temples or pyramids,” the researcher wrote.