In intercepted radio messages, Russian soldiers discuss summary executions in Ukraine

Radio messages intercepted by German intelligence show Russian soldiers discussing the summary executions of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians during the war. The information was confirmed by people with knowledge of the facts, and the evidence was presented to lawmakers in Berlin on Wednesday (6). The revelation was made first hand by the German magazine Der Spiegel.

In addition to the audio, the German government claims to have satellite images that confirm Russian troops were involved in the killings in Bucha, whose streets had dozens of bodies when the city returned to Kiev’s control after the Russian army pulled out.

However, the radio conversations are not necessarily coming from Bucha, according to the British newspaper. guardian. Identifying the places where the audios were made is not simple, but evidence points mainly to Mairupol, a port city destroyed by Moscow.

Civilians killed in the streets of Ukrainian city Bucha (Photo: reproduction/Twitter)

In an audio, two soldiers discuss the death of a civilian on a bicycle, a case that may be associated with images that have been circulating on the internet. There is a video showing a cyclist possibly being killed by Russian tanks in Bucha, as well as photos of at least one body next to a bicycle. In another audio, a Russian soldier says to another: “First you question the soldier, then you shoot him”.

According to forensic experts who analyzed the bodies in Bucha, “nearly 90% were killed by bullets, not shrapnel.” Adding this information to the evidence presented by the audios, German intelligence says that suspicions are growing that the deaths of civilians throughout the war, even that of many Ukrainian soldiers, are not due to the isolated actions of certain Russian soldiers, but of a pattern of invading troops.

Russian mercenaries

Two people with knowledge of the facts say that members of the Wagner Group, a private paramilitary organization often associated with the Kremlin, also took part in attacks on Ukrainian civilians and military personnel during the conflict. An episode that took place in Mali is used to support this theory.

The Malian government says a counterterrorism operation killed about 200 extremists in the African country in late March. However, humanitarian organizations claim that there are many innocent civilians among the victims, and a source with knowledge of the facts says the episode has “all the hallmarks of modus operandi of the Russian army”.

In Mali, the Wagner Group signed an agreement with the local government to collaborate with the armed forces. This generated protests in Paris and contributed to the withdrawal of French troops who were fighting extremism in the African country.

The Bucha Massacre

The bodies of dozens of people were found on the streets of the Ukrainian city of Bucha when local troops reconquered the area, three days after the Russian army pulled out. Images of the dead were first released on April 2 by news agencies and shocked the world.

Photos show dead people with their hands tied behind their bodies, a sign of execution. Other bodies appear partially buried, with some parts exposed. There are also many bodies in mass graves. None of the dead wore military uniform, suggesting the victims are civilians.

“The Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred of Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since World War II,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on his Twitter account. Twitter.

After the shocking scenes were released, US President Joe Biden once again called for Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes. “You may remember that I was criticized for calling Putin a war criminal,” the US leader said. “Well, the truth is, you saw what happened in Bucha. This guarantees: he is a war criminal. But we have to gather the evidence.”

Moscow, for its part, denies the allegations. Through the Russian messaging app telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said that, “during the time that the city was under the control of the Russian armed forces, no local residents suffered any violent action”. The text classifies the allegations as “another farce, a staged production and provocation of the Kiev regime to the western media, as was the case in Mariupol with motherhood”.

However, satellite images from the specialized company Maxar Technologies overturn the Russian argument. The newspaper The New York Times carried out an investigation based on these images and found that objects of a size compatible with a human body appear on Yablonska Street between March 9 and 11. They are in exactly the same positions where the bodies were discovered when Ukrainian troops arrived, according to a video taken by a resident of the city on April 1.

Putin’s dead

Since taking power in Russia in 1999, President Vladimir Putin has been involved, directly or indirectly, in, or is strongly suspected of, a number of events that have led to tens of thousands of deaths. The Russian leader’s casualty list includes soldiers, civilians, dissidents and even children. And it will increase a lot with the war he provoked in Ukraine

Putin’s dead include the devastating war in the Caucasus region, fatal actions by his special forces that resulted in civilian casualties even inside Russian territory, the suspicious crash of a commercial plane and, in 2022, the invasion of Ukraine that put the world on alert.