Inside Chernobyl: ‘We stole Russian fuel to avoid catastrophe’

Yogita Limaye

  • Yogita Limaye
  • From BBC News in Chernobyl (Ukraine)

Valeriy Semonov dressed in thick coat
photo caption,

Engineer Valeriy Semonov said he struggled to find fuel to keep the generator running.

The former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine was taken over by Russian forces on the first day of the invasion. Now it’s back in Ukraine’s control. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye is among the first journalists to see Chernobyl since the Russians left:

On the afternoon of February 24, Russian forces surrounded Chernobyl with tanks and armored vehicles, entering Ukraine from the Belarusian border, just 16 km away.

About 170 Ukrainian national guards protecting the factory were taken to the basement and held captive there. Russian soldiers then searched the facility for weapons and explosives.

Engineers, supervisors and other technicians were allowed to continue working. Over the next two days, teams from the Russian atomic energy agency Rosatom were brought in.

