Institutionalized elderly receive the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Fortaleza

“Despite having already taken the three doses, the fourth one comes to benefit even more this protection for us. The relief is great to know that we are protected”, emphasizes Beatriz Ferreira (Photo: Thiago Gaspar)

The application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, released for application by the Ministry of Health to the elderly over 80 and immunosuppressed, includes, in addition to those scheduled, elderly people living in Long Stay Institutions (ILPIs). Until Thursday (07/04), 119 people in this group received the fourth dose.

In Recanto do Sagrado Coração de Jesus, an institution in the Benfica neighborhood, the expectation was to vaccinate 26 elderly women this Friday (04/08). Among them was Beatriz Ferreira, 89 years old – Bia, as she is called in the corner, who was agitated in anticipation of receiving her dose and relieved after the application. “Despite having already taken the three doses, the fourth one comes to benefit even more this protection for us. The relief is so great to know that we are protected,” she says.

The vaccination of this public, which began on Monday (04/04), will include, in all, 27 institutions that will be visited throughout the month of April. For the first and second doses, this audience was the first to be contemplated, due to their greater vulnerability. The application of the third and fourth doses were started in parallel with the appointments of elderly people of the same age group, due to the greater availability of vaccines.

In all, about 330 institutionalized elderly are able to receive the fourth dose. “We vaccinated 795 institutionalized elderly people over 60 with the third dose and we intend to vaccinate more than 300 elderly people over 80 with the fourth dose, through the dedicated work of our health teams”, says Ana Estela Leite, head of Saúde de Fortaleza.

In addition to the Covid-19 vaccine, teams from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) are also applying the Influenza vaccine to all institutionalized elderly people. The flu vaccination campaign started last Saturday (02/04), covering the elderly and health workers. The simultaneous application of the two immunobiologicals follows the definitions of the National Immunization Program.