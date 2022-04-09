Inter-American Court of Human Rights rules that Peru should keep Alberto Fujimori in prison | World

The Plenary of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights issued this Friday (8) a resolution ordering Peru to “abstain from implementing” a sentence that would allow the release of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), who has served since 2009 sentence of 25 years.

Fujimori, 83, is accused of the massacres in Barrios Altos and La Cantuta, which left 25 victims during his rule.

These massacres were classified as crimes against humanity because they were considered aggravated homicides, serious injuries and aggravated kidnapping, according to judgments of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 2001 and 2006.

In 2017, then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted Fujimori a pardon. However, ten months later, the Justice annulled the act of Kuczynski.

On March 17 of this year there was a new twist: the Peruvian Constitutional Court returned the pardon.

Relatives and lawyers of the victims of these acts have filed an appeal to block the ex-president’s release.

According to the court’s decision, the Peruvian Constitutional Court’s decision to restore a pardon granted to the former president did not take into account the effect that the pardon for serious human rights violations has on the women’s right to access justice. victims and their families.

Fujimori, who ruled Peru from 1990 to 2000, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity after being extradited from Chile in 2007.

Peru had already said that it would accept the Court’s decision

On April 1, Peru assured that it would abide by any decision by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights on the matter, despite a resolution by its Constitutional Court that allows for his release.

“The decision that [a Corte-IDH] will be implemented by the State as quickly as possible,” said prosecutor Carlos Miguel Reaño, a lawyer for the Peruvian State.