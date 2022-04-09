Journalist lost a leg and another foot after attack
Abhishek Pratap 2 hours agoNewsComments Off on Journalist lost a leg and another foot after attack7 Views
British journalist Benjamin Hall, Fox News’ Ukraine correspondent, spoke for the first time of his injuries after an attack suffered while covering Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country.
According to the American TV network, he said in a publication on social media that he lost part of one leg and the other foot, and one of his hands had to undergo surgery. In addition, he also had impaired hearing and vision in one eye.
Hall was the only survivor of the attack that killed cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian reporter Alexandra ‘Sasha’ Kushinova in early March. They were traveling in a car in Horenka, in the Kiev region, when they were hit. Until then, the severity of the journalist’s injuries had not yet been disclosed.
Russia vs Ukraine conflict
Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine in late February. Today, the 44th day of the war began with the record of a missile attack on a train station in Kramatorsk, about 690 kilometers from the capital Kiev. According to initial information from the local government, dozens of people were killed. The municipality is in the breakaway Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the invasion of Ukraine, called by Russia a “special operation”, could end in “the foreseeable future”. He stated that Russian objectives are being achieved.
Ukraine already sees preparations almost complete for an attempt at a “massive advance” by the Russian Armed Forces in the breakaway Donbass region, said Lugansk region military governor Serhii Haidai.
War reaches 44th day with Ukraine train station attack
1 / 12
8.Apr.2022 – President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, boards a train to travel to Kiev, capital of Ukraine
read more
Playback/Twitter/vonderleyen
two / 12
8.Apr.2022 – Rescuers search amid wreckage in the city of Borodianka, Ukraine
read more
Reproduction/Facebook/MNS.GOV.UA
3 / 12
8.Apr.2022 – Missile is launched by Russian forces, from the Black Sea, against the region of Odessa, in southern Ukraine
read more
Russian Defense Ministry
4 / 12
Apr 8, 2022 – Attack leaves dead at station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine
read more
Playback/zalizni_zminy
5 / 12
8.Apr.2022 – Scene of destruction after attack on the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine
read more
Andriy Yermak
6 / 12
8.Apr.2022 – Attack on the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, happened this Friday
read more
Playback/Telegram/Andriy Yermak
7 / 12
8.Apr.2022 – Wagon was damaged after attack on train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine
read more
Reproduction/Telegram/Volodymyr Zelensky
8 / 12
8.Apr.2022 – Bodies of victims of the Kramatorsk train station attack are covered
read more
Playback/Telegram/FirstLadyOfUkraine
9 / 12
Apr 8, 2022 – A man carries a dog that was injured after an attack on a Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine
read more
Fadel Senna/AFP
10 / 12
Apr 8, 2022 – The remains of a missile with the expression, in Russian, “for our children” painted on it, are seen on the ground after an attack on a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk
read more
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
11 / 12
Apr 8, 2022 – The body of a boy is seen on a bench near the train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, the target of an attack on Friday.
read more
Anatolii Stepanov/AFP
12 / 12
Apr 8, 2022 – Victims are seen near a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, targeted by an attack on Friday.