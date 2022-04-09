Journalist lost a leg and another foot after attack

British journalist Benjamin Hall, Fox News’ Ukraine correspondent, spoke for the first time of his injuries after an attack suffered while covering Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country.

According to the American TV network, he said in a publication on social media that he lost part of one leg and the other foot, and one of his hands had to undergo surgery. In addition, he also had impaired hearing and vision in one eye.

Hall was the only survivor of the attack that killed cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian reporter Alexandra ‘Sasha’ Kushinova in early March. They were traveling in a car in Horenka, in the Kiev region, when they were hit. Until then, the severity of the journalist’s injuries had not yet been disclosed.

Fox News reported the seriousness of journalist Benjamin Hall’s injuries Image: Reproduction / Fox News

Russia vs Ukraine conflict

Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine in late February. Today, the 44th day of the war began with the record of a missile attack on a train station in Kramatorsk, about 690 kilometers from the capital Kiev. According to initial information from the local government, dozens of people were killed. The municipality is in the breakaway Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the invasion of Ukraine, called by Russia a “special operation”, could end in “the foreseeable future”. He stated that Russian objectives are being achieved.

Ukraine already sees preparations almost complete for an attempt at a “massive advance” by the Russian Armed Forces in the breakaway Donbass region, said Lugansk region military governor Serhii Haidai.

War reaches 44th day with Ukraine train station attack