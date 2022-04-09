Judge authorizes extradition of former Honduran police chief to US for drug trafficking | World

The Honduran Justice on Friday authorized the extradition to the United States of former National Police chief Juan Carlos “Tigre” Bonilla, accused of supervising drug trafficking operations for former President Juan Orlando Hernández, who has been in detention since February.

Share by WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

The Court for the Southern District of New York had requested the extradition, and a lower court judge gave the order.

US requests extradition of former Honduran president accused of receiving money from drug traffickers

Honduran Supreme Court rules ex-president’s extradition to the US is valid

In a statement, the Court detailed that the Manhattan court found Bonilla on three counts related to “participating in the conspiracy to import a controlled substance into the United States” and using weapons to export drugs to the United States.

The defense has until next Monday to appeal the decision.

Bonilla was arrested on March 9 in Tegucigalpa. He held the position of director of police between 2012 and 2013 and was cited as a “co-conspirator” of drug trafficking of former deputy Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, in a trial in which the brother of the former Honduran president was sentenced to prison. for life in March 2021 in the Court of the Southern District of New York.

In May 2021, information came to light that the United States had requested the extradition of Bonilla, who denied the charges attributed to him by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The New York prosecutor’s office stated on April 30, 2020 that Bonilla abused his Honduran police positions to “break the law and play a key role in a violent international drug trafficking conspiracy”.

Ex-president should also be extradited

The process by which the Justice sentenced Bonilla is the same as that of former President Hernández, whose extradition was approved by the 15 judges of the CSJ on March 28.

1 of 1 Image of Juan Orlando Hernandez, former president of Honduras, on August 14, 2021 — Photo: Orlando Sierra/ AFP Image of Juan Orlando Hernandez, former president of Honduras, on August 14, 2021 — Photo: Orlando Sierra/ AFP