learn to sanitize the skin after makeover

Vargem Grande Paulista, April 8, 2022, by Nayla Mayara – When we are renovating or modifying an item in our home, it is normal that, eventually, we come into contact with the materials. Therefore, know that there are efficient methods that do not reach your skin, see how to remove varnish from hand

Then, follow the text of Casa & Agro and discover how to remove nail polish in just a few minutes. From this information, you will be able to eliminate remnants of work without drying and harming the health of your skin.

How to remove nail polish

According to the Welfare publication of December 5, 2013, the lack of knowledge while handling products and machinery during home renovations or modifications, can end up leading to accidents. Therefore, it is always important to take precautions during activities, such as wearing gloves, helmet, glasses and always opting for adequate knowledge of the execution of tasks.

However, it is possible that even with all the care possible, some of the items of the makeover end up coming into contact with your skin. So, if you’ve got your hands dirty and the product is already dry, we have the best alternative here. So, start by putting coconut oil and salt in a bowl. After approximately 5 minutes of contact, start rubbing lightly until the stains are removed.

It is worth noting that this method, in addition to not being aggressive to the skin, also works as a type of exfoliant. Therefore, after this period, wash with plenty of water and neutral soap, you will notice that your hands are completely sanitized, without traces of material and without allergies.

Remove fresh nail polish stains

However, if what you’re looking for is how to remove nail polish when the stains are still fresh, the best method is to use makeup remover. In this case, just apply a little of this item on a cloth and carefully remove the residue. However, in more severe cases or cases that are already dry, the best method is without a doubt the first method.

