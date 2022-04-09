Listen to communications from the moment of the Boeing 757 accident in Costa Rica

Image: Felipe Chavez, via Live since SJO





The communications of the pilots of the Boeing 757, which crashed on Thursday in Costa Rica, with the air traffic controller of the Tower of the airport during the arrival for the landing, as well as the controller of Ground Control with other aircraft after the accident , were recorded in audio, published by the VASAviation channel, as shown in the following video:

Closed thrust reversers

The footage published on Thursday, April 7, showing the accident with the DHL Boeing 757 in Costa Rica already allowed to notice, even if from a distance, that apparently the aircraft’s thrust reversers did not appear to be open at the time of the accident.

But one of the recordings, made from a position closer to the runway, as seen in the video below, confirms that the speed reduction devices in the engines were, in fact, not activated at the time, even with the aircraft still quite high. fast.





The 757-200 freighter jet, registration HP-2010DAE, was flown back to Juan Santamaria Airport in San José, Costa Rica, after pilots reported a hydraulic failure shortly after departing flight D0-7216.

In the recording above, it is possible to notice that the aircraft has flaps and slats deflected and spoilers raised on its wing at landing, therefore, the hydraulic failure does not seem to have affected, at least not completely, the activation of these devices that help in the execution of a lower speed landing.

Many people raise the possibility that the 3,000-meter runway (with an extended threshold of about 500 meters, available at the end of the landing) has become critical for an operation without the possibility of activating the reversers, which would have taken the pilots trying a “hobby horse” to stop the aircraft.

However, despite the assumption, from the point where the accident occurred to the end of the runway, with the threshold extended, there was still a considerable distance, almost 1,000 meters, for further speed reduction, hence the assumption made by other several people, of loss of control by locking the brakes, is also quite, or even more, plausible, since the pilots could make the “hobby horse” closer to the end of the pavement, at a lower speed.

The final position of the plane and the remaining runway distance – Image: FlightRadar24

Anyway, all that has been confirmed so far is just that there was an announcement of hydraulic failure by the pilots and that the reversers were seen closed during the landing. All other information is just guesswork, so it is necessary to wait until statements from the pilots or investigators are released and indicate what really happened.

The accident occurred around 10:30 am local time (1:30 pm GMT) and the airport reopened around 3:40 pm local time. About 6,000 passengers and 32 flights were affected in the period.



