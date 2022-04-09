Ministry of Health confirms 1st case of subvariant XE in Brazil







Man in a mask walks past the virus illustration 8/3/2020 REUTERS/Phil Noble photo: Reuters

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Thursday, 7, the first case of covid-19 caused by the XE subvariant (recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2 by Ômicron). The folder said it was notified on Wednesday, 6th, by the Butantan Institute.

In a note, he said that he maintains constant monitoring of the epidemiological scenario of covid-19. “It reinforces the importance of a complete vaccination schedule to guarantee maximum protection against the virus and prevent the advancement of new variants in the country”, he added in a note.

Although more studies are still needed on the finding, the World Health Organization (WHO) says that the subvariant known as XE may be the most infectious of all the identified versions of the new coronavirus to date.

Since it was discovered in the UK in mid-January, more than 700 cases have been linked to the recombinant, according to British officials. Although the situation in Brazil has stabilized, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, for example, have again registered an increase in infections caused by Ômicron and its subvariants.

Ester Sabino, researcher and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) believes that, from now on, it is necessary to monitor recombinants or variants that come from Ômicron, as well as the scenario in the United Kingdom with the XE subvariant. “Countries that have not yet had Ômicron will still have it. However, with vaccination and previous infection by Ômicron, it is likely that we will not have major outbreaks, although we need to monitor the numbers”, she says.

The director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Renato Kfouri, agrees that there is less chance that XE is a subvariant of concern. “Unlike the Ômicron that arrived, for example, and in weeks it reached the entire planet, today we have a situation where we see the replacement of a variant or subvariant for another. The virus evasion and escape mechanisms are the same”, he adds.