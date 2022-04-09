Most powerful notebook! RTX 3080 Ti, Core i9-12900HK and 360Hz display!

MSI GE76 Raider pushes technology, budget and even your back to the limit

The more powerful a notebook, the more difficult it is to deal with issues like heating and power supply. Today we are going to test the limit on this front, coming from Intel and Nvidia: we put in action nothing less than the Core i9-12900HK, top of the line from the 12th generation Intel Core, combined with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, a high-end graphics chip from Nvidia , all in one MSI GE76 Raider. What is it like to have the maximum power in notebooks in your hands?

Starting with the Core i9, this Alder Lake processor features Intel’s hybrid architecture, with a varied set of cores: 6 for performance, the P-Cores, and 8 for efficiency, the E-Cores. As each performance core has two logical cores, this notebook has a total of 20 threads, a count we’ve only seen on desktops so far. It can reach 5.0GHz in turbo, and consume from 35W to 115W, depending on the notebook design and configuration used.

As for Nvidia, the RTX 3080 Ti is a monster capable of using from 80W to 175W or more depending on the manufacturer, and comes with 7424 CUDA cores, a reduction from the 10240 present in the homonymous desktop version. In our test model, equipped with a 280W power supply, it was between 120 and 150W.

main specifications

– 17.3″ FHD display (1920×1080), 360Hz, IPS-Level

– Core i9-12900HK processor

– DDR5 memories @4800MHz CL40

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB GDDR6

– 2x 2TB NVMe SSD

– 280W source



Looking at the complete battery of tests it is clear that this notebook is the new king of the mountain in our benchmarks, and probably for quite some time. The Core i9 12900HK, in addition to being a “beast” in terms of number of cores and threads, operates at very high frequencies, making any render an easy win for it – and also that it easily reaches 100ºC under high load.

Our test battery has a new king of the mountain

When it comes to games, where the RTX 3080 Ti also comes in heavy, again we have a hit on the graphics. With most models we tested using the RTX 3060, a much more popular model in Brazil, we see holes separating the MSI GE76 from the rest of the models in most tests. Eventually some single-threaded CPU bottleneck can change this reality, as the Alienware 11800H managed to achieve in the Counter Strike test, but these are exceptions.

Something relevant is that our RTX 3080 Ti can deliver more performance. The model we received for testing came with a 280W power supply, but there are versions of the GE76 that come with a 330W power supply.. At high load, the GPU was between 115 and 150W of consumption, and a power supply with more margin could potentially lead to more aggressive operation of the Nvidia chip, which can exceed 175W in some more robust notebook models.

The graphics are cool, and the bars look great, but the reality is harsh for this type of notebook. Even with the evolution of the most modern CPU and GPU architectures, a high-end notebook in this profile is still quite a weight to carry. Literally. It weighs 3kg, something beyond acceptable by today’s standards in terms of portability. And the battery? Even in light activities it evaporated here in less than 2 hours, making it a difficult device to move, and when moving, it needs to be to a place with an outlet right there.

The performance is impressive, but the cost in portability, consumption, heating and literally money cost is high.

And we haven’t even gotten to the cost. Unavailable in Brazil, and available from €2,999.00 in more basic versions, this model is a technological marvel that you should hardly buy. Without a doubt, it’s the most performance we’ve ever tested in a mere 2.5 cm thick. But the list of cons is much longer than the list of benefits.